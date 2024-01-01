Nintendo Switch 2 might get a remaster of a popular game trilogy

2024 has dawned, and if the rumors are to be believed, Nintendo will launch its latest console before the end of the year. If you have visited X (formerly Twitter) at all in recent days, you have probably seen “Switch 2” trending repeatedly. Nintendo has yet to announce the follow-up to the Switch, but fans are desperate for news about the device. For now, we’ll have to settle for leaks and rumors, such as a recent report about a beloved game trilogy coming to Switch 2.

In a tweet last week, Nash Weedle (@NWeedle) claimed that Nintendo is planning to release a new Bayonetta trilogy collection for Switch 2. In addition to all three games, the Bayonetta trilogy on Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly feature updated visuals and performance improvements. All three games will also reportedly support HDR as well.

🔥Leak Express:



💫Relanzamiento



BAYONETTA recibirá una edición TRILOGY con sus tres juegos principales en un pack para la Switch 2.



Los juegos traerán mejoras visuales (HDR confirmado) y de rendimiento.



Por retrocompatibilidad también se podrá jugar en Switch 2 con mejoras. pic.twitter.com/jHjkLeVUwK — Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) December 28, 2023

While Bayonetta from developer PlatinumGames was a multiplatform release, Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 were exclusive to Nintendo’s consoles. In fact, Nintendo published all three games, and they are some of the only M-rated games Nintendo has ever published.

These action-packed hack-and-slash adventures have a dedicated fan base, but they have been limited somewhat by Nintendo’s hardware. Bayonetta 3 specifically got some flak from reviewers for its technical issues, long loading times, and choppy frame rate. As such, Switch 2 could give these games new life with its superior horsepower.

It’s worth taking all of these Switch 2 rumors with a grain of salt. After all, Nintendo is one of the few tech companies still capable of keeping a secret. That said, it would be a no-brainer to give these three games a fresh coat of paint and bring them to a new console. Rumors suggest that while the sequel to the Switch won’t overpower the PS5 or Xbox Series X, it should be a major leap forward from the 2017 hybrid console. If so, Bayonetta might finally get the treatment it deserves and find a whole new audience in the coming years.