We rarely see Nintendo’s first-party games discounted on the eShop, but even Nintendo is getting in the holiday spirit this week. On Thursday, Nintendo kicked off its Hits for the Holidays Sale, slashing prices on dozens of popular Switch games. All the games featured in the sale are at least 20% off, and some are as much as 65% cheaper than usual.
It isn’t an overwhelmingly long list, but in case you’re struggling to decide which Switch games to pick up while they’re on sale, we do have some suggestions:
- Metroid Dread: $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Nintendo Switch Sports: $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2: $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Citizen Sleeper: $9.99 (was $19.99)
- COCOON: $19.99 (was $24.99)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: $13.99 (was $39.99)
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition: $34.99 (was $69.99)
- Red Dead Redemption: $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Slay the Spire: $8.74 (was $24.99)
Nintendo’s Hits for the Holidays Sale ends on January 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to act fast if you want any of these games at a discounted price.
Thankfully, Nintendo’s sale isn’t the only one on the eShop right now. Other publishers are hosting their own Switch sales for the holidays, and we’ve picked our favorite deal from each sale below:
Warner Bros. Games
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $17.99 (was $59.99)
Monster Hunter
- Monster Hunter Rise: $15.99 (was $39.99)
Untold Tales
- Bang-On Balls Chronicles: $14.99 (was $24.99)
NIS America
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie: $44.99 (was $59.99)
Capcom
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: $4.99 (was $29.99)
Outright Games
- PAW Patrol World: $31.99 (was $39.99)
Jackbox Games
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3: $14.99 (was $24.99)
Bethesda
- Doom Eternal: $9.99 (was $39.99)
Rogue Games
- Super Impossible Road: $9.99 (was $19.99)
MLB The Show
- MLB The Show 23: $9.99 (was $59.99)
Devolver Digital
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition: $17.99 (was $49.99)
Square Enix
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition: $23.99 (was $39.99)
Aspyr
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle: $13.49 (was $29.99)
Activision Blizzard
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: $15.99 (was $39.99)
Most of these sales end around the same time as Nintendo’s sale, but some wrap up earlier and others a bit later. If you end up getting a Nintendo eShop gift card for Christmas, be sure to spend it before all of these sales end and prices go back up.