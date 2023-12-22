Click to Skip Ad
Nintendo holiday sale: Best deals on Switch games

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 22nd, 2023 12:23PM EST
Nintendo's Hits for the Holidays Sale is on now.
Image: Nintendo

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We rarely see Nintendo’s first-party games discounted on the eShop, but even Nintendo is getting in the holiday spirit this week. On Thursday, Nintendo kicked off its Hits for the Holidays Sale, slashing prices on dozens of popular Switch games. All the games featured in the sale are at least 20% off, and some are as much as 65% cheaper than usual.

It isn’t an overwhelmingly long list, but in case you’re struggling to decide which Switch games to pick up while they’re on sale, we do have some suggestions:

Nintendo’s Hits for the Holidays Sale ends on January 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to act fast if you want any of these games at a discounted price.

Thankfully, Nintendo’s sale isn’t the only one on the eShop right now. Other publishers are hosting their own Switch sales for the holidays, and we’ve picked our favorite deal from each sale below:

Warner Bros. Games

Monster Hunter

Untold Tales

NIS America

Capcom

Outright Games

Jackbox Games

Bethesda

Rogue Games

MLB The Show

Devolver Digital

Square Enix

Aspyr

Activision Blizzard

Most of these sales end around the same time as Nintendo’s sale, but some wrap up earlier and others a bit later. If you end up getting a Nintendo eShop gift card for Christmas, be sure to spend it before all of these sales end and prices go back up.

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

