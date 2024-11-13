Netflix’s hit action-thriller The Night Agent, from creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan, has been such a viewership magnet for the streamer that it’s actually right up there with some of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time. The show immediately hooked viewers back in March 2023 with its twisty plot, high stakes, and edge-of-your-seat action — going on to secure a spot on Netflix’s chart of its most-watched shows ever, alongside hits like Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

Season 2, needless to say, will have a lot to live up to when it arrives in January. But if the first teaser for the new season is anything to go by, fans of the show’s high-octane story about an ass-kicking former FBI agent have another suspense-filled thrill ride in store for them. Among other things, protagonist Peter Sutherland is now fully immersed in the clandestine world of Night Action, a top-secret organization rife with deadly threats.

Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, is “the night agent” of the title — a low-level FBI agent assigned the mundane task of monitoring a secret phone line in the basement of the White House. In Season 1, he gets a phone call that thrusts him (along with a civilian, Rose Larkininto the murky center of a plot that threatens national security, one that Peter races to stop while struggling to distinguish the good guys from the bad.

The new episodes pick up after Peter efforts to save the president in Season 1 were a success. That earns him the opportunity to become a Night Agent, and to work in a secretive organization that, Netflix teases, “will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

As for why the show is so big: The blending of The Night Agent‘s political intrigue and covert operations certainly invites a comparison to shows like 24 and Homeland with similarly fast-moving narratives. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix,” Ryan said at the time Netflix renewed the series for Season 2 — which debuts globally on Netflix on January 23.