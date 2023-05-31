New Spider-Man 4 rumor has an exciting tie-in with Daredevil

We knew Deadpool 3 was in the works since Disney bought Fox, but Marvel took its time revealing the film’s release date (November 8, 2024). Similarly, we know from Marvel and Sony that Spider-Man 4 is in the works. The studios said as much right after the No Way Home premiere, teasing that we’ll see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU again in another Spider-Man movie. I say that because we also expect the actor to appear in an Avengers movie even before that.

But we still don’t have a release date for Spider-Man 4. We have no idea when the action will happen chronologically in relation to the upcoming Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 movies. And that’s the kind of key information we can’t wait to learn.

In the meantime, there’s no shortage of Spider-Man 4 rumors, and one of the latest ones is also very exciting. But before I can explain, you should know that big spoilers might follow.

To recap where we are with the MCU’s Spidey, I’ll remind you that Marvel and Sony used No Way Home to take everything from Spider-Man. Nobody in the MCU remembers who Peter Parker is, and that’s a great cliffhanger, considering that not even MJ (Zendaya) recognizes him.

Aunt May is dead, and Peter lost access to the Stark tech that turned him into an overpowered Spider-Man. Peter is back to a regular suit, which is great news for the story going forward.

What Peter does have is experience fighting all sorts of bad guys. And grief. Lots of it.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

Therefore, he’s not about to stop fighting crime, even if nobody knows who he is. In case it wasn’t clear, the world doesn’t know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. The world doesn’t remember Peter Parker. But everyone knows there’s a Spider-Man setting things straight in his New York City neighborhood.

People in the MCY also know Spider-Man helped the Avengers before. Even the Avengers know of Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made that clear.

All of this sets the stage for a soft reboot of Spider-Man. We’ll get to follow Peter through his college years. He’ll probably reunite with MJ sooner or later, and he has to rejoin the Avengers in time to battle Kang.

But the first villain who Spidey might have to fight is the reason this new Spider-Man 4 rumor is so exciting. A leaker said a few weeks ago that Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) will be the big Spider-Man 4 villain.

Spider-Man 4 will come after Daredevil: Born Again

We’ve seen this fight before in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But the MCU’s Wilson Fisk is a lot more exciting than that. Especially D’Onofrio’s version. We’ve seen him in the Daredevil TV show Marvel made for Netflix, in Hawkeye, and he’ll probably appear again in Echo. Additionally, Kingpin will be the main villain of Born Again, facing off against Daredevil (Charlie Cox) again.

The same leaker who said in mid-April that Kingpin will be the villain of Spider-Man 4, is back with a related claim. According to Marvel Updates, the events of Daredevil: Born Again will continue with Spider-Man 4.

The leaker said in April that Daredevil and Spider-Man will team up to fight Kingpin. And that’s why I want this Spider-Man 4 rumor to be real.

Daredevil and Spider-Man met in No Way Home, of course. But Daredevil has now forgotten who Peter Parker is. The rumor also opens the door for a Spider-Man cameo in Daredevil. It would be the perfect Spider-Man 4 setup, as well as a great reason for Marvel fans to subscribe to Disney Plus to see the TV show.

When will Spider-Man 4 be released?

Daredevil: Born Again is already in production and has a spring 2024 release date. Given the recent delays, it’s likely Marvel will also postpone the new season of Daredevil.

Let’s also remember that the new Daredevil will be 18 episodes long, a first for MCU TV series made for Disney Plus.

With Disney releasing one episode per week, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Born Again streaming well into 2025.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in Hawkeye. Image source: Marvel Studios

If the new rumor is true and Born Again leads to Spider-Man 4, then the latter can’t hit theaters anytime before mid-2025. It so happens that a different Marvel leaker might have teased a late August 2025 premiere date for Spider-Man 4. But I can’t be sure of any of that.

If Sony and Marvel want to release Spider-Man 4 in 2025, they’ll have to start shooting it next year at the latest. That also means an announcement can’t be too far off. But since Sony is calling the shots on all Spider-Man productions, don’t expect a Comic-Con 2023 announcement.