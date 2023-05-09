Spider-Man 4 release date might have leaked again – but don’t get too excited

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The next time we see Spider-Man will be in Sony’s animated sequel, Across the Spider-Verse. Of course, the Spider-Verse sequel is only loosely connected to Marvel’s MCU, telling the story of Miles Morales — a different superhero with spidey senses. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will appear in Spider-Man 4 down the road, but we haven’t heard anything about a release date.

Spider-Man 4 isn’t part of Phase 5 or 6 schedules because it wasn’t up to Marvel to announce the project at Comic-Con last year. But we have heard whispers indicating that a release date reveal might be coming soon. Some Marvel spoilers might follow below.

Spider-Man 4 is a certainty

We have a general idea of the larger Multiverse Saga schedule, but Marvel has delayed and reshuffled the release date a few times since Comic-Con 2022. The writers’ strike won’t help, and Marvel could postpone various Phase 5 and 6 projects even further. In a way, Marvel was already doing that, as it’s looking to fix the quality of its MCU content after a less-than-stellar Phase 4.

An update on the Multiverse Saga at Comic-Con 2023 seems inevitable at this point, and we might see some release date changes in the process. But Marvel Studios can’t unveil the Spider-Man 4 premiere date without Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in No Way Home bridge fight scene. Image source: Sony

Marvel and Sony both confirmed Spider-Man 4 was in the making while No Way Home was still playing in theaters. But that was over a year ago, and there have been no developments since then.

We heard plenty of Spider-Man 4 rumblings along the way, but considering the current landscape, you shouldn’t get too excited about the new Spider-Man 4 rumors.

A recent leak said that Sony didn’t unveil Spider-Man 4 at Cinema-Con a few weeks ago because the project isn’t far enough along in development. The same leak teased that Zendaya’s MJ will play a big role in the movie. Previously, a different report said that MJ would remember who Peter is in Spider-Man 4.

I’ll give you props for always being that one person that always replies to my tweets with the same question. I appreciate the support and consistency. So have this:



They recently did something related to it and would expect an announcement later this year about it. https://t.co/fNOGZdpzQj pic.twitter.com/i7JU9bGNIE — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) May 4, 2023

On May 4th, two insiders posted new information about Spider-Man 4. In chronological order, Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus told a Twitter follower that Sony “recently did something related to [Spider-Man 4] and would expect an announcement later this year about it.”

Perez acknowledged that a Comic-Con 2023 announcement is possible but unlikely. The insider said that he was waiting for more information. But “preliminary info” indicates that the Spider-Man 4 release date announcement might be coming sooner than people expect.

Possible but it would be a first because it’s not something that has happened before…unless Sony has a panel at SDCC.



I’m waiting for more info, but based on preliminary info, I think it might come sooner than ppl expect. https://t.co/ZTAaidaWtm — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) May 4, 2023

After that, well-known Marvel scooper MyTimeToShineHello shared the following tweet, which only features a single date without any additional context:

August 28th 2025 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 4, 2023

Many interpreted her tweet as being the Spider-Man 4 release date. Come to think of it, that’s the only Multiverse Saga project that lacks an official title. Sure, there are other unannounced Marvel movies and TV shows in the works, but Spider-Man 4 is a given, considering that Marvel and Sony confirmed more than once that the film will eventually see the light of day. That’s why the release date above seems to only apply to Spider-Man 4.

Will Marvel delay the Avengers movies?

Interestingly, August 28th, 2025, didn’t appear in previous Spider-Man 4 release date rumors. But more recent leaks speculated that the sequel won’t arrive in 2024.

I’ll also point out that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty should premiere on May 2nd, 2025, assuming Marvel doesn’t delay the film. That would put this big Avengers adventure before Spider-Man 4. And that seems like an unlikely chronology for the Marvel timeline.

The opening scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Image source: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Then again, we expect Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in one Marvel crossover before Spider-Man 4. We have no idea what that movie will be. An appearance in The Kang Dynasty before Spider-Man 4 might make sense.

The more likely scenario, assuming the Spider-Man 4 release date guess is accurate, is that Marvel will also delay Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

While Spider-Man 4 news is unlikely to drop at Comic-Con in July, Marvel could announce the Multiverse Saga calendar changes, including new dates for the Avengers movies.

Before that, we’ll watch Across the Spider-Verse in theaters, with the Spider-Verse sequel to premiere on June 2nd, 2023. That’s when we’ll learn whether rumors claiming Tom Holland will make a cameo in the animated feature are true or not.