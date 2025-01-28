New medical K-drama is one of the biggest shows on Netflix this week

Hot on the heels of Squid Game season 2 dominating the streaming service for weeks, another Korean drama has begun to gain momentum on Netflix. Days after debuting, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has already exploded onto Netflix’s Top 10 charts, as the medical drama quickly found an audience in South Korea and beyond.

Based on the popular webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour by Hansanleega and Hongbichira, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows former combat surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon) as he takes over as the head of the trauma team at Hankuk National University Hospital. On top of medical emergencies, he’s also up against hospital bureaucracy.

Fans of Kingdom will undoubtedly recognize star Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Lee Chang, the Crown Prince of Joseon, in Netflix’s epic horror series. The cast also features Choo Young-woo (Once Upon a Small Town), Kim Eui-sung (Train to Busan), Kim Sun-young (Crash Landing on You), Jeong Jae-kwang (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), and Ha Young (Doona!).

“I’m the oldest on set, so if I’m down, everyone else is down,” Ju Ji-hoon told Harper’s Bazaar Korea in an interview. “I’m even more grateful for the hard work my older brothers and sisters have done. I tried to share my opinions openly with the director and my juniors for every scene, and one meeting lasted for 7 hours. I also experienced the burden of speaking my thoughts first when I was a rookie, so I tried not to create a stiff atmosphere.”

Lee Nak Jun (aka Hansanleega), writer of the webtoon, also noted in a separate interview that the series was planned with seasons 2 and 3 in mind. Netflix has yet to officially greenlight any future seasons, but its chances seem good so far.

You can now stream all eight episodes of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on Netflix.