New Doctor Strange 2 leak is about the Avengers, and it comes straight from Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature cameos even more ambitious in scope than Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s assuming all the recent cameo leaks pan out. We already expect to see some of the MCU’s Avengers in Doctor Strange 2. These are the characters that Marvel already confirmed for the movie. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and Wong (Benedict Wong) are all Avengers. America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is a future Avengers team member who will also be in the movie. But, on top of that, we’ll see plenty of Avengers from the multiverse, including new variants of the characters we know and love.

We don’t expect Marvel to confirm any of the huge cameos before the film’s release. After all, Marvel kept the big No Way Home surprises secret when advertising the movie even though everybody knew the previous Spider-Man actors were coming back. But Marvel is apparently ready to troll fans with a teaser that suggests several Avengers of the multiverse will show up in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Mind you, Multiverse of Madness spoilers follow below.

Why Doctor Strange needs more Avengers

We’ve already talked about the various alternate Avengers teams we might see in Multiverse of Madness. Rumors say the Illuminati from a different reality will appear in the movie. The same goes for Defenders, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Inhumans.

Doctor Strange from the primary MCU reality will encounter these alternate superheroes. And leaks say he’ll form his own Avengers team to take on the big villain of the movie. That’s still Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), according to most leaks. However, a darker force might be manipulating the Scarlet Witch into becoming this fierce antagonist.

We already know from WandaVision that the Scarlet Witch can grow even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. That’s why Strange will need all the help he can get to overcome this challenge.

Wanda is still overwhelmed by grief after the events in Westview. And this time around, it’s not just about losing Vision (Paul Bettany). She also thinks her imaginary kids are calling for her help. All of that will make Wanda a formidable adversary.

That’s assuming the Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks are accurate. After all, the film’s first trailer hints that a different character is the story’s villain. That’s very much in line with Marvel’s way of twisting reality in its trailers.

Marvel’s new Multiverse of Madness merch

But Disney and Marvel also want to sell merchandise based on movies, including Doctor Strange 2. And it just so happens that Marvel is selling a “Marvel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Avengers Logo Premium T-Shirt” product on Amazon.

What’s special about this t-shirt is the description. That’s where Marvel trolls fans with Avengers teasers for Doctor Strange 2 — emphasis ours:

Experience Doctor Stephen Strange in a whole new mind-bending adventure with Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This Avengers t-shirt showcases the Avengers logo for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes that might just be from a whole new multiverse.

Marvel phrases that description in such a way that it can always deny confirming any Doctor Strange 2 cameos. The Avengers in Multiverse of Madness “might just be from a whole new multiverse.” Again, at least three Avengers in the movie come from the MCU’s primary reality — Strange, Wong, and Wanda.

That’s why the teaser works and why Marvel doesn’t really have to worry about spoiling Doctor Strange 2 with these Avengers t-shirts. If anything, the teaser plays right into the expectations of MCU fans. We’d assume a multiverse movie would feature alternate Avengers even without the leaks. We learned as much in What If…? where we saw an exciting Guardians of the Multiverse team.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th. But we’ll probably see plenty of Avengers cameo leaks before then.