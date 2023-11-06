Netflix’s trailer for Lift looks like the start of a Kevin Hart action franchise

Kevin Hart is cracking jokes and skulls in the official trailer for his new action heist film.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Lift, its new action heist film starring Hart along with a surprisingly recognizable cast. The film, which follows the story of a gang of thieves taking on their most ambitious job yet, will premiere on the streaming service on January 12, 2024.

What is Lift about?

Lift will tell the story of “an international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), who race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.”

In the new film from director F. Gary Gray (Friday, Set It Off, The Italian Job, The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton), a band of expert criminals is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack by doing what they do best — robbing the rich. It’s a simple Lift, nothing complicated. Other than the fact that the heist will take place on a plane in mid-flight. Call it some unexpected turbulence.

In addition to Hart, the film stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington. That’s a surprisingly stacked cast. Many of these actors have starred in other action films like the Mission: Impossible franchise, the James Bond franchise, The Dark Knight trilogy, and the Avatar franchise.

I’ve been a fan of some of the films that Kevin Hart has put out over the years. This one personally reminds me of Central Intelligence, the 2016 action comedy that the comedian made with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. That was actually a pretty funny and enjoyable film. While Lift looks like it will have some jokes, it actually feels more like an entry in the Fast and the Furious franchise than an action comedy. I wonder if Netflix is looking to build out a new franchise with this film — with Kevin Hart as the lead? We’ll see!

Lift will premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2024.