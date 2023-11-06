Mark Wahlberg fights with a baby in the official trailer for The Family Plan

It looks like Apple is trying to take what it learned from the surprisingly awful Ghosted and have a Wahlberg fix things.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Family Plan, a new action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg. The film, which puts Wahlberg in the position of an assassin turned family man, will premiere on the streaming service on December 15th.

You can check out the official trailer for The Family Plan on YouTube below:

What is The Family Plan about?

The Family Plan will tell the story of Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg), a retired assassin whose family life gets upended when enemies from his past track him down.

Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

In addition to Wahlberg, the film stars Michelle Monaghan, best known for her role in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the comedy Made of Honor. The film is directed by Simon Cellan Jones, best known for Some Voices.

This film reminds me a lot of Ghosted, another Apple TV+ action comedy that starred Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. That film was immeasurably terrible, so I’m hoping that Apple has a better one in store for us with the help of Mark Wahlberg. The trailer looks like a decent time for the family, so we’ll see!

The Family Plan will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 15th. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.