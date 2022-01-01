How to kick people off your Netflix account after you’ve shared your login

Netflix often seems like the gift that keeps on giving. The company’s catalog of streaming content is packed full of great movies, TV shows, and specials. Just when you think you’ve seen it all and there’s nothing noteworthy left to watch, a fresh wave of new content gives you plenty of options. Just look at all the new Netflix originals that were just released over the course of the month. Movies and TV series from other studios aren’t even on that list. It’s no wonder Netflix login sharing is so common these days.

So many people out there who watch Netflix don’t actually pay for the service. People share their Netflix logins all the time. That way, their friends and family have access to all that streaming entertainment without having to pay. And with Netflix having announced the biggest price increase in the history of its streaming service recently, you had better believe that the practice of sharing Netflix logins isn’t going away anytime soon.

What is perhaps most interesting about login sharing is that Netflix executives have gone on record multiple times stating that they’re happy to let customers share logins. For now, at least. Netflix accounts can even create multiple user profiles. This way, the content one user watches won’t have any impact on other users’ recommendations. It’s a very nifty setup, and it’s pretty great of Netflix to make it so easy for multiple users to get value out of a single Netflix account without impacting other users. Of course, there’s still only one account owner per Netflix subscription. And if he or she can giveth, he or she can also taketh away.

Netflix accounts only support a limited number of user profiles. What happens if you’ve hit your limit but you want to share your login credentials with someone new? Or perhaps you’ve shared your Netflix account with a significant other and you’ve since separated. Whatever the case, there are plenty of valid reasons to want to kick someone off of your Netflix account. Simply changing your password doesn’t do the trick, of course. Users with access to your account are undoubtedly already logged in on multiple devices.

Here’s what you should do:

First, you’ll want to log into your account on the Netflix website and select your profile. Then hover over the profile picture thumbnail in the top-right corner of the homepage and click on “Account.”

At the top of the screen, click “Change password” and follow the instructions on the site.

Now go back to the “Account” page, scroll down to the settings section and click on “Sign out of all devices,” then confirm. At this point, you will have signed all users out of your Netflix account on all of their devices.

You’ll also have to log back in, so log into your account again.

Congrats, you’ve now booted all the freeloaders from your account and prevented them from logging back in. You can delete their profiles (hover over your profile icon and click “Manage profiles”), but don’t forget to give your new password to anyone who you still want to have access to your Netflix account.