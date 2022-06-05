Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of June 5th

This is a significant stretch for Netflix. After announcing that it lost subscribers for the first time last quarter, Netflix needs to regroup and flood the zone with quality content. And for the week of June 5th, that seems to be exactly what the company is doing. Peaky Blinders is returning for its sixth and final season, a new Adam Sandler movie is premiering, and there are comedy specials curated by David Letterman, Bill Burr, and Amy Schumer.

Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix for the week of June 5th.

Netflix Releases | Week of June 5th

Sunday, June 5th

Straight Up

Monday, June 6th

Action Pack: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Superheroes Clay, Wren, Treena and Watts are back to make new friends, set things right and get any villain to play nice in their town of Hope Springs!

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr featuring: Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tolev, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards, Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson and Ronny Chieng.



Tuesday, June 7th

That’s My Time with David Letterman — NETFLIX COMEDY David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman. Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin.



Wednesday, June 8th

Baby Fever 🇩🇰– NETFLIX SERIES In this rom-com, a fertility doctor who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend’s sperm tries to woo him back after becoming pregnant.

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis 🇩🇪– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths.

Hustle — NETFLIX FILM After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs. The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.



Thursday, June 9th

Rhythm + Flow France 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — NETFLIX COMEDY Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson introducing Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin introducing Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe introducing Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell closing the night and inviting the rest of the performers joining her on stage for a NEW rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit Girls Just Want to Have Fun, GAYS Just Want to Have Fun. Other incredible talent who performed throughout the night included Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, River Butcher, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, James Adomian, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Trixie Mattel, Scott Thompson, and Todd Glass.



Friday, June 10th

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — NETFLIX FILM A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — NETFLIX COMEDY A new special event straight from the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

First Kill — NETFLIX SERIES Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

Intimacy 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life.

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES The Shelbys suffer a crushing loss. Four years later, Prohibition’s end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies.

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace — NETFLIX FILM Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

Vice

Saturday, June 11th

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — NETFLIX COMEDY A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer. Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride.



Netflix Departures | Week of June 5th

Leaving June 6th

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of June 5th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.