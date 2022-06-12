Best Netflix movies & shows: Everything coming and going this week

The week of June 12th is one of the busiest of the year so far for Netflix. By our count, 31 new movies, TV shows, and specials are joining the library. Here’s the download on Netflix new movies and shows for this week.

One highlight this week is the original comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot. It stars the real-life couple Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, and it takes place during the apocalypse. Another notable release is the original movie Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth, about “a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.”

Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix for the week of June 12th.

Netflix Releases | Week of June 12th

Monday, June 13th

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — NETFLIX FAMILY Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — NETFLIX FAMILY Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — NETFLIX COMEDY A multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson. Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Tuesday, June 14th

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — NETFLIX COMEDY Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Iliza Shlesinger.

Halftime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

The Mole: Season 3-4

Wednesday, June 15th

Centauro 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot — NETFLIX SERIES In God’s Favorite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Heart Parade 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — NETFLIX SERIES Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale for a chance to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

Maldivas 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES A young woman leaves a small town and moves to a condo in Rio de Janeiro to find her mother, but a suspicious fire puts her in a murder investigation.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This 6-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.

The Wrath of God 🇦🇷– NETFLIX FILM Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth.



Thursday, June 16th

Friday, June 17th

The Martha Mitchell Effect — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration’s campaign to gaslight her into silence.

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES After swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side – as she treads the line between duty and desire.

Spiderhead — NETFLIX FILM Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.

The War Next-door: Season 2 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season.

You Don’t Know Me 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.



Saturday, June 18th

Alchemy of Souls 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME An ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation’s Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.



Netflix Departures | Week of June 12th

Monday, June 13th

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Friday, June 17th

Silver Linings Playbook

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of June 12th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.