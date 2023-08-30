Netflix previews dozens of original movies coming out this fall

In spite of the ongoing Hollywood strikes and the growing number of TV show and movie delays, Netflix still has a busy fall in store. On Wednesday, the streaming service shared its 2023 fall film preview, giving subscribers a sneak peek at the original movies coming to Netflix in the next four months, including The Killer, Maestro, and Rebel Moon.

Here are the movies featured in Netflix’s 2023 fall film preview, along with the images, trailers, or synopses that the streamer has shared so far:

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Release date: September 6

Netflix synopsis: “Through compelling on-screen interviews and verite, this investigative documentary will reveal the institutional cover-up and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America’s most beloved and trusted institutions.”

Love at First Sight

Release date: September 15

Netflix synopsis: “After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?”

El Conde

Release date: September 15

Netflix synopsis: “The story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts.”

The Saint of Second Chances

The Saint of Second Chances is coming to Netflix this fall. Image source: Netflix

Release date: September 19

Netflix synopsis: “Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name is both legendary and notorious in professional baseball, introducing the fun at the ballpark that we now take for granted: giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. So when Bill invites Mike along for one last hurrah with the White Sox in 1975, Mike figures this is his chance to prove himself to his dad. But the fun comes to a screeching halt when Mike blows up his father’s career with the ill-fated promotion, Disco Demolition Night. Mike is kicked out of the game he loves and spends the next few decades clawing his way back from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself and carry on the family legacy.”

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Release date: September 22

Netflix synopsis: “When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Image source: Netflix

Release date: September 27

Netflix synopsis: “A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.”

Reptile

Release date: October 6

Netflix synopsis: “Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.”

Fair Play

Release date: October 13

Netflix synopsis: “When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up.”

The Devil on Trial

Image source: Netflix

Release date: October 17

Netflix synopsis: “The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.”

Old Dads

Bokeem Woodbine as Mike, Bobby Cannavale as Connor, Bill Burr as Jack in Old Dads. Image source: Michael Moriatis/Netflix

Release date: October 20

Netflix synopsis: “Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.”

Pain Hustlers

Chris Evans as Brenner, Andy Garcia as Neel and Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers. Image source: Brian Douglas/Netflix

Release date: October 27

Netflix synopsis: “Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices.”

Sister Death

Sister Death is coming to Netflix this fall. Image source: Netflix

Release date: October (TBD)

Netflix synopsis: “In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.”

Wingwomen

Release date: November 1

Netflix synopsis: “Best friends Carole and Alex are two master thieves – they’re both attractive and ruthless, and remain undefeated. Tired of life on the run, they agree to take on one last heist and ask feisty Sam to assist them in one last job – unlike any they’ve done before. They don’t realize the mission will turn out to be very different from what they expected.”

NYAD

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad in NYAD. Image source: Liz Parkinson/Netflix

Release date: November 3

Netflix synopsis: “A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.”

Sly

Sylvester Stallone in Sly. Image source: Rob DeMartin/Netflix

Release date: November 3

Netflix synopsis: “For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

The Killer

Release date: November 10

Netflix synopsis: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Stamped from the Beginning

Stamped from the Beginning is coming to Netflix this fall. Image source: Netflix

Release date: November 15

Netflix synopsis: “Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the screen with Stamped From the Beginning. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history.”

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Brandy Norwood as Jackie, Heather Graham as Charlotte in Best Christmas Ever. Image source: Scott Everett White/Netflix

Release date: November 16

Netflix synopsis: “Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.”

Rustin

Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in Rustin. Image source: Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Release date: November 17

Netflix synopsis: “The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.”

Leo

Release date: November 21

Netflix synopsis: “Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…”

Family Switch

Emma Myers as CC, Brady Noon as Wyatt, Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker and Ed Helms as Bill Walker in Family Switch. Image source: Colleen Hayes/Netflix

Release date: November 30

Netflix synopsis: “Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?”

Nuovo Olimpo

Nuovo Olimpo is coming to Netflix this fall. Image source: Netflix

Release date: 2023 (TBD)

Netflix synopsis: “Set in the late 1970s. They are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. An unexpected event, however, separates them. For thirty years, however, they pursued the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other.”

May December

Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo in May December. Image source: Francois Duhamel/Netflix

Release date: December 1

Netflix synopsis: “Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

The Archies

The Archies is coming to Netflix this fall. Image source: Netflix

Release date: December (TBD)

Netflix synopsis: “Set in 1960’s India in the fictional hill station town called Riverdale, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favorite set of teenagers – Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.”

Leave the World Behind

Mahershela Ali as G.H., Myha’la Herrold as Ruth, Julia Roberts as Amanda and Ethan Hawke as Clay. Image source: JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Release date: December 8

Netflix synopsis: “A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Bunty (Imelda Staunton), Mac (Lynn Ferguson), Rocky (Zachary Levi), Molly (Bella Ramsey), Ginger (Thandiwe Newton), Fowler (David Bradley), and Babs (Jane Horrocks) in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Image source: Netflix

Release date: December 15

Netflix synopsis: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!”

Maestro

Release date: December 20

Netflix synopsis: “Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Release date: December 22

Netflix synopsis: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”