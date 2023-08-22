Rebel Moon trailer dives into Zack Snyder’s new sci-fi universe

Netflix’s latest attempt to launch the next big sci-fi film franchise begins this December when the first of Zack Snyder’s two Rebel Moon movies hits the streaming service. Snyder took the stage at the Germany gaming event Gamescom on Tuesday to reveal the official teaser trailer for the Rebel Moon duology, and it looks as ambitious as anything he’s ever directed.

There are shades of Star Wars, Dune, Blade Runner, and basically every sci-fi or fantasy series you can think of in this trailer. It certainly wears its inspirations on its sleeve, and only time will tell if it can carve out its own path with a unique story:

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival,” reads the synopsis. “Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

In addition to Boutella, the cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounson, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins.

As Snyder revealed previously, the movie will be broken up into two parts. Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire starts streaming on December 22, 2023. You will then have to wait a few months for Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, which comes to Netflix on April 19, 2024.