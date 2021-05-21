Click to Skip Ad
Here’s the full list of all 66 new movies coming to Netflix in June 2021

Zach Epstein
May 21st, 2021 at 4:11 PM
By
Netflix Movies June 2021

If you were a little bummed out by all the lackluster Netflix releases that flooded the streaming service for the first few months of 2021, you’re not alone. Combine that with rumors that Netflix might crack down on password sharing and the fact that there are so many other streaming services out there that are picking up steam… and things were not looking great for Netflix. Thankfully though, the streaming giant appears to be turning things around. April included some great new Netflix originals like Concrete Cowboy, The Serpent, Stowaway, and Shadow and Bone. Then May came along with big original releases such as the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, The Woman in the Window, Who Killed Sara?: Season 2, and more.

Of course, Netflix is about more than just original content — the service also adds dozens and dozens of new content each month that’s licensed from other studios. With the Netflix June 2021 releases list now official, it’s time to check out all the new movies set to arrive on Netflix in June.

Netflix is starting June off strong with a whopping 28 different movies and full seasons of TV series coming on Just 1st alone. Among them, you’ll find 21 new movies including fan favorites like Million Dollar Baby, Stand by Me, and The Big Lebowski. It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen Lebowski one time or a dozen times, you know you need to watch it again.

Other solid movies are set to premiere over the course of the month as well, including Netflix originals like Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart and Awake starring Gina Rodriguez. For all the other movies set to be released over the course of the month on Netflix, scroll through the complete June movie slate down below.

Streaming June 1st

  • Abduction
  • American Outlaws
  • Bad Teacher
  • Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
  • CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Flipped
  • Fools Rush In
  • I Am Sam
  • Love Jones
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Ninja Assassin
  • Stand by Me
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Streets of Fire
  • Swordfish
  • The Best Man
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Wedding Guest
  • The Wind
  • What Women Want

Streaming June 2nd

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 7th

  • Vampire Academy

Streaming June 9th

Streaming June 10th

  • A Haunted House 2
  • Camellia Sisters

Streaming June 11th

Streaming June 13th

  • The Devil Below
  • Picture a Scientist

Streaming June 15th

  • FTA
  • Let’s Eat
  • Life of Crime
  • Sir! No Sir!
  • Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Streaming June 16th

  • Lowriders
  • Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 17th

  • Silver Linings Playbook

Streaming June 18th

Streaming June 22nd

  • This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Streaming June 23rd

Streaming June 24th

  • The Seventh Day
  • Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 25th

Streaming June 26th

  • Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 28th

  • Killing Them Softly

Streaming June 30th

Coming Soon

Zach Epstein

Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.

