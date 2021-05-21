Here’s the full list of all 66 new movies coming to Netflix in June 2021

If you were a little bummed out by all the lackluster Netflix releases that flooded the streaming service for the first few months of 2021, you’re not alone. Combine that with rumors that Netflix might crack down on password sharing and the fact that there are so many other streaming services out there that are picking up steam… and things were not looking great for Netflix. Thankfully though, the streaming giant appears to be turning things around. April included some great new Netflix originals like Concrete Cowboy, The Serpent, Stowaway, and Shadow and Bone. Then May came along with big original releases such as the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, The Woman in the Window, Who Killed Sara?: Season 2, and more.
Of course, Netflix is about more than just original content — the service also adds dozens and dozens of new content each month that's licensed from other studios. With the Netflix June 2021 releases list now official, it's time to check out all the new movies set to arrive on Netflix in June.
Netflix is starting June off strong with a whopping 28 different movies and full seasons of TV series coming on Just 1st alone. Among them, you’ll find 21 new movies including fan favorites like Million Dollar Baby, Stand by Me, and The Big Lebowski. It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen Lebowski one time or a dozen times, you know you need to watch it again.
Other solid movies are set to premiere over the course of the month as well, including Netflix originals like Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart and Awake starring Gina Rodriguez. For all the other movies set to be released over the course of the month on Netflix, scroll through the complete June movie slate down below.
Streaming June 1st
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Flipped
- Fools Rush In
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Stand by Me
- Starsky & Hutch
- Streets of Fire
- Swordfish
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- What Women Want
Streaming June 2nd
- 2 Hearts
- Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 3rd
- Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming June 4th
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
- Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 5th
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 7th
- Vampire Academy
Streaming June 9th
- Awake — NETFLIX FILM
- Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 10th
- A Haunted House 2
- Camellia Sisters
Streaming June 11th
- Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 13th
- The Devil Below
- Picture a Scientist
Streaming June 15th
- FTA
- Let’s Eat
- Life of Crime
- Sir! No Sir!
- Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Streaming June 16th
- Lowriders
- Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 17th
- Silver Linings Playbook
Streaming June 18th
- A Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
- Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 22nd
- This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 23rd
- Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 24th
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 25th
- The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 26th
- Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming June 28th
- Killing Them Softly
Streaming June 30th
- America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming Soon
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM