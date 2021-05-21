Here’s the full list of all 66 new movies coming to Netflix in June 2021

If you were a little bummed out by all the lackluster Netflix releases that flooded the streaming service for the first few months of 2021, you’re not alone. Combine that with rumors that Netflix might crack down on password sharing and the fact that there are so many other streaming services out there that are picking up steam… and things were not looking great for Netflix. Thankfully though, the streaming giant appears to be turning things around. April included some great new Netflix originals like Concrete Cowboy, The Serpent, Stowaway, and Shadow and Bone. Then May came along with big original releases such as the superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, The Woman in the Window, Who Killed Sara?: Season 2, and more.

Of course, Netflix is about more than just original content — the service also adds dozens and dozens of new content each month that’s licensed from other studios. With the Netflix June 2021 releases list now official, it’s time to check out all the new movies set to arrive on Netflix in June.

Netflix is starting June off strong with a whopping 28 different movies and full seasons of TV series coming on Just 1st alone. Among them, you’ll find 21 new movies including fan favorites like Million Dollar Baby, Stand by Me, and The Big Lebowski. It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen Lebowski one time or a dozen times, you know you need to watch it again.

Other solid movies are set to premiere over the course of the month as well, including Netflix originals like Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart and Awake starring Gina Rodriguez. For all the other movies set to be released over the course of the month on Netflix, scroll through the complete June movie slate down below.

Streaming June 1st

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Streaming June 2nd

2 Hearts

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 4th

Streaming June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 7th

Vampire Academy

Streaming June 9th

Awake — NETFLIX FILM

Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 10th

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Streaming June 11th

Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 13th

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

Streaming June 15th

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Streaming June 16th

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 17th

Silver Linings Playbook

Streaming June 18th

A Family — NETFLIX FILM

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 22nd

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 23rd

Streaming June 24th

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 25th

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 26th

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming June 28th

Killing Them Softly

Streaming June 30th

America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming Soon

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM

