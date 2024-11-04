Netflix is delisting all but 4 of its interactive shows and movies

We are accustomed to Netflix canceling some of our favorite shows year after year, but it’s not often that we see the streaming service remove content altogether. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening in December, as Netflix has confirmed that it’s removing a vast majority of its interactive titles after the streamer stopped producing them earlier this year.

According to The Verge, 20 of the 24 titles on Netflix’s Interactive Specials page will be delisted on December 1, 2024. These four will remain: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild.

Netflix first began experimenting with this unique content in 2017 with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale. That special was a kid-friendly interactive story following the Shrek character as he explores a magic book. Puss in Book was actually removed quite some time ago, quietly leaving the service (seemingly for good) along with Minecraft: Story Mode.

Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher tells The Verge: “The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”

Preceding the removal of these interactive titles, Stephen Totilo reported in his newsletter Game File earlier this year that Netflix was done producing interactive content.

“We’re not building those specific experiences anymore,” Netflix’s gaming boss, Mike Verdu, told Totilo at the time. “The technology was very limiting and the potential for what we could do in that realm was kind of capped. But we learned a ton from that.”

With that in mind, now is your last chance to watch Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-rama or play all 30 episodes of Trivia Quest (based on the popular Trivia Crack).