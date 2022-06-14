Netflix announces Squid Game: The Challenge reality show with $4.56 million prize

Just days after formally renewing Squid Game for its second season, Netflix has announced a new reality series based on the record-breaking show. Squid Game: The Challenge will feature 456 players competing for a lump sum cash prize of $4.56 million.

Squid Game: The Challenge coming to Netflix

According to Netflix, the contestants will play a series of games inspired by the show. There will also be new additions to the competition, but like in the show, the games will require the contestants to form strategies, build alliances, and even betray one another. But Netflix also assures us that the worst fate is going home empty-handed (aka, not dying).

If you want to be in Squid Game: The Challenge, you can apply at SquidGameCasting.com. For now, Netflix is searching for English-language speakers from around the world. You will have to upload a one-minute video and at least two photos alongside your contact information to apply. There are separate forms for US, UK, and global applicants.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, shared this statement:

Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.

The future of the franchise

Netflix says that Squid Game: The Challenge will have 10 episodes. Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E) are co-producing the reality series and filming it in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

With casting just now starting, it will be some time before we see this reality spinoff. In the meantime, the second season of Squid Game is officially in the works.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared the news on the Netflix blog earlier this week:

It took 12 years to bring the first season of to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.

Squid Game 2 doesn’t have a release date either.

