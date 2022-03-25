Moon Knight episode 4 will be worth the wait, Marvel teases

We’re less than a week away from the highly-anticipated Moon Knight premiere on Disney Plus. The brand new MCU show features a Marvel hero with no apparent ties to the rest of the MCU. That’s what makes it so exciting. And Marvel executives already teased that MCU Easter eggs will be few and far between. But Marvel is also teasing a special event for Moon Knight episode 4.

Before we get to it, we’ll remind you that spoilers might follow below, so you’d best avoid it if you want to keep Moon Knight surprises intact.

Episode 4 is always pivotal in Marvel’s shows

Hearing that Moon Knight will offer some sort of special event in episode 4 feels like deja-vu. That’s because episode 4 always seems to be pivotal when it comes to Marvel’s Disney Plus shows.

These are event series created for a new medium — one that Marvel didn’t have access to in any of the previous phases. Disney’s streaming platform allows Marvel to offer a lot more content. The studio can expand the arcs of some characters and introduce brand new superheroes along the way. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight is one example of the latter.

However, most of these shows won’t run for longer than a season. And most seasons have six episodes. Considering these constraints, episode 4 usually delivers pivotal details about the story at hand, whether it’s Moon Knight or WandaVision. By the end of episode 4, we’re getting closer to the finale. So episode 4 prepares the audience for the show’s conclusion.

That’s why we saw episode 4 teased for other shows. Loki and Hawkeye come to mind. And let’s not forget that episode 4 of What If…? is the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) episode that Marvel teased ahead of the series premiere.

What If…? is also an exception for the placement of episode 4. The animated show has nine episodes in the first season. But even so, episode 4 is critical to the story.

On the other hand, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a true exception. Episode 5 is the one that saw plenty of hype ahead of the premiere. But episode 4 still delivered a heartbreaking development, and the episode is the highest-rated in the series on IMDB.

What happens in Moon Knight episode 4?

Disney already hosted the red-carpet premiere for Moon Knight before the March 30th release date. That means we’re in the final days of marketing the TV show. Thanks to these final interviews with the cast and crew, we know Moon Knight episode 4 will deliver a notable plot development.

But, as with the other episode 4 teasers, we have no idea what happens in this one. Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead teased the episode in an interview.

“Episode 4 has something in it that’s extremely exciting for us,” Moorhead told Deseret News. “We can’t say a whole lot more because that’s gonna ruin all the fun.”

But the director added that the “thing that happens” will have “consequences” that will “ripple out.”

Moorhead also said they included an animal in episodes 2 and 4 of Moon Knight. That happened in pre-production, with the directors expecting it to be cut. However, Marvel demanded they keep the animal.

It’s unclear what the animal is, what it represents for the MCU mythology or Moon Knight. And whether the animal and “the thing that happens” are connected.

What we do know is that you’ll have to wait some five more weeks to see Moon Knight episode 4 to see the thing that happens. The show premieres next week, on March 30th.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.