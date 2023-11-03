Marvel’s Echo hits Disney+ and Hulu in January – watch the official trailer

Disney is wasting no time with its new ownership of Hulu by bringing Echo to both of its streaming services.

Today, Disney announced that Echo, its new action thriller series placed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024. The company also released the official trailer for the series to celebrate the announcement.

You can check out the official trailer for Echo on YouTube below:

What is Echo about?

Echo will tell the story of Maya Lopez as she tried to evade Wilson Fisk’s (Kingpin) criminal underground. Interestingly, the series will only be available on Hulu for a limited time.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. All five episodes will stream on Jan. 10 on both platforms. They’ll be available on Hulu until April 9. This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind).

The character of Maya Lopez already appeared in the Hawkeye series, but we haven’t seen the character since then. It’ll be interesting to see if people tune in to a show where a character is relatively new in the MCU — even if they have the benefit of the Daredevil universe to do it in. I personally hope so. I’d like to see a Marvel series that isn’t based on the main characters we know and love do really well!

Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible when it comes to both streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.