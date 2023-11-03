Godzilla terrorizes Japan in the new trailer for Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla is destroying everything in and around Japan in the second trailer for his next film.

Today, Toho released the second official trailer for Godzilla Minus One, its upcoming action/drama film that will find the people of Japan coming face to face with the king of the monsters after World War II. The film will premiere in theaters on December 1, 2023.

You can check out the second official trailer for Godzilla Minus One on YouTube below:

What is Godzilla Minus One about?

Godzilla Minus One tells the story of post-war Japan “at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.” The film is directed by Takashi Yamazaki and stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, Kuranosuke Sasaki, and Munetaka Aoki.

Of course, we don’t have to wait until December to get some Godzilla action. Apple TV+ is set to premiere its own television series, which features the monster in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, on November 17th. The series will tell the story of two siblings who investigate the secretive organization known as Monarch and uncover a story that spans across generations and — of course — a lot of monsters.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

You can check out the trailer for that series below:

Godzilla Minus One will premiere in theaters on December 1st.