Marvel might soon reveal the cast of its Fantastic Four movie

The MCU Fantastic Four reboot is popping up in more rumors this week. It's safe to say that Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated MCU movies of Phase 4, yet Marvel still won't tell us anything about the cast or the release date. All that we know is Jon Watts will direct. And that's something Marvel announced last December. In fact, that's the last time the studio shared any details about the movie. However, an actual Fantastic Four announcement might be coming soon if these new leaks pan out. First, we heard that Watts' next project would be Fantastic Four. A well-known Marvel insider now claims that Marvel has just started casting the Fantastic Four team.

The past and the future

Fox came up with two separate Fantastic Four teams some ten years apart. Here's the cast for the 2005 Fantastic Four movie: Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Sue Strom), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm), and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm). The same crew appeared in the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Then Fox made a critically-derided Fantastic Four reboot in 2015. The new cast included Miles Teller (Reed), Kate Mara (Sue), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny), and Jamie Bell (Ben). We never got a sequel out of that.

Interestingly enough, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan came back to the MCU after their Fantastic Four stints. They played Captain America and Killmonger, respectively.

With the multiverse in play, some of these Fantastic Four characters might appear in some MCU movies. There's a rumor that claims Gruffudd's Reed Richards will cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But fans are really excited about the MCU Fantastic Four cast, especially considering the fan casting that's been going around. For more than two years, fans have been asking Marvel to recruit John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm. We've seen plenty of denials in the process, especially from Blunt.

The MCU Fantastic Four cast developments

A report earlier this week said that Jon Watts will direct Fantastic Four next. He just completed work on No Way Home, concluding this Spider-Man trilogy for the MCU. If that claim is accurate, it must mean that Marvel is readying the production of Fantastic Four. That includes casting the four superheroes that are about to join the MCU.

This brings us to a new scoop from a Marvel insider that goes by the name MyTimeToShine. She made a name for herself on Reddit, posting details about MCU productions that came true. She's now releasing information on Twitter, which is where she mentioned the Fantastic Four cast detail.

“They just started casting for the Fantastic Four,” she said, stopping short of revealing any actor names.

A wild leak offered the following MCU Fantastic Four cast a few weeks ago: Glenn Howerton, Kristen Bell, Chase Stokes, and Seth Rogen. It sounds incredibly unlikely, but people post all sorts of things on the internet.

As we explained the other day, Fantastic Four will hit theaters in late 2023 at best. A 2024 release seems more likely. If Watts and Marvel are to start working on the production soon, we should find out the names in the near future.