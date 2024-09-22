Click to Skip Ad
This new coffee is made without any beans

By
Published Sep 22nd, 2024 9:02AM EDT
A woman pouring sugar in a coffee cup.
Image: Andrii / Adobe

New types of alternative coffee are making strides across the market, and one of these new “beanless” coffees is made by Atomo. These new coffee substitutes are meant to taste just like traditional coffee while also packing the same caffeinated punch. Traditionally, though, coffee substitutes just haven’t been able to hit all those marks.

Atomo might be one of the first to change that. And there’s a good reason for these alternative coffee options, too. See, the cultivation of coffee beans, and the entire coffee industry as a whole, are estimated to be the sixth most significant cause of deforestation, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature. And, based on the rate of coffee consumption from big franchises like Starbucks and more, that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

Coffee maker blue color on the background of croissants and utensils for coffee.Image source: Veronika Idiyat/Adobe

Additionally, the ongoing fight against climate change is pushing plantations up to higher altitudes. That aside, though, beanless coffee could also help with incoming regulations, like the EU’s upcoming regulation set for December, which will effectively outlaw the sale of products, including coffee, if they cannot prove they aren’t linked to deforestation.

As such, a lot of bigger companies are paying attention to the alternative coffee industry to see what kinds of things companies like Atomo are cooking up. Whether or not these alternative options will actually prove more sustainable is something we’ll have to wait to see. But, if it can cut down on deforestation, then we can hopefully quell some of the growing climate change issues caused by a lack of trees helping with carbon dioxide generation.

Trees are a common natural carbon dioxide deterrent—they capture the gas and keep it from filling the atmosphere. But we’ll eventually reach a point where they can’t keep up with the amount of carbon dioxide we’re releasing. That means global temperatures will increase even more, creating more issues. Beanless coffee isn’t going to rid the world of global warming, but it could help some, at least.

