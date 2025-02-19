Marvel is ‘exploring’ bringing back the rest of the Defenders

Years before the MCU brought smaller-scale stories to Disney+, Marvel teamed with Netflix to bring darker, more mature shows to the small screen. The only one of those street-level heroes to appear in the MCU so far is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, but Marvel’s head of streaming, TV, and animation says that might not be the case for much longer.

Ahead of the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again in March, Entertainment Weekly asked Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum about whether or not we’ll ever get the chance to see Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist again.

“I can’t say much, but I’ll tell you that it’s so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox,” said the Marvel TV executive. “Obviously we don’t have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book. If you can draw it, you can do it. It’s dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television.”

“But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring,” he added, giving fans of the Marvel shows on Netflix hope for a full reunion in the future.

We already know that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will return in Daredevil: Born Again—we even got a glimpse of the character in the show’s first trailer.

As for the rest of the Defenders—as they were dubbed when they teamed up for the miniseries on Netflix—there have been rumors that one or more of them may pop up in an episode of Born Again. Ritter, in particular, has made it clear time and again that she’d love to reprise the role of super-powered private investigator Jessica Jones.

“Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear,” Ritter said last December when told that the very same executive expressed interest in the character’s return. “Isn’t that the guy who makes the call? Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready.”