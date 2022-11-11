Marvel already spoiled Ironheart’s full suit before Wakanda Forever premiered

Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), is Marvel’s newest superhero. We’ll see her in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and then in the Ironheart Disney Plus TV show. But we don’t have to wait any longer to see the hero’s armor suit in full glory, as Marvel showed Ironheart’s suit in a new Black Panther 2 promo clip. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

Who is Ironheart?

Until this week, we only saw teasers of the Ironheart armor, the Iron Man replacement we’re getting now that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is dead. Marvel aired only fast cuts of action scenes, which weren’t good enough to give us a good look at the whole armor.

We know from the trailers that Riri will build her armor suit Stark-style in the movie. She’s a skilled MIT engineer who will get along very well with Shuri (Letitia Wright), Wakanda’s brilliant scientist. Also, Wakanda Forever will precede Ironheart, which will be the origin story for the superhero.

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) piloting her Ironheart armor in Wakanda Forever trailer 2. Image source: Marvel Studios

Separately, we know from a big plot leak why Riri Williams appears in Wakanda Forever in the first place, but we won’t spoil that now. What we should focus on is her Ironheart persona. After all, we know from the trailers that she’ll be wearing the armor and fighting alongside Wakanda against Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

Fast-forward to this week, the final week of Black Panther 2 marketing, and Marvel released a new promo clip in Hong Kong. It’s in this clip that we get to see the Ironheart armor. Per CBR, Riri will actually operate two armor suits in the movie.

A blurry screenshot showing Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) fighting in Wakanda Forever TV ad. Image source: Marvel Studios

Previous trailers and TV ads showed Ironheart’s in battle scenes. And we saw her heads-up display interface reminiscent of Tony Stark’s Iron Man design (images above). But we never got to see an actual look at the front side of the armor and the helmet.

Wakanda Forever promo clip features Ironheart’s full armor suit

As you can see below, this Ironheart seems rather bulky, like the first Iron Man designs. Riri will probably optimize the design once she gets more resources or Wakanda’s help. After all, she’s not a billionaire like Tony. Yet.

Ironheart suit shown in new Wakanda Forever promo clip. Image source: Marvel Studios

The design also feels somewhat cartoony, not that it’s a bad thing. What’s clear is that Ironheart should have its own personality, armor included. Ironheart might replace Iron Man in the MCU for a while, but we don’t need a perfect copy of Tony Stark’s design style.

That said, you don’t have to wait too long to see the Ironheart armor in much better-quality footage. Wakanda Forever premieres on Friday, with previews available on Thursday. As for Marvel’s Hong Kong promo, you can watch the clip below.

