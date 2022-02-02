Loki season 2 release probably won’t happen until 2023

Loki is one of the most exciting MCU TV shows of Phase 4 — the standalone Loki story that fans have been dying to see. The Loki (Tom Hiddleston) we get to meet in the TV show isn’t the MCU’s main Loki. But Loki delivers another great redemption arc for the God of Mischief while telling a pivotal multiverse story. Loki introduces an exciting villain who might turn out to be one of the most important antagonists for Phase 4. And the show delivers a great cliffhanger that indicates Marvel will continue to explore the ramifications of the events in the first season. That includes a Loki season 2, which Marvel confirmed in the finale’s post-credits stamp. Marvel didn’t reveal an actual release date for Loki season 2. Now, new developments indicate we shouldn’t expect season 2 to hit Disney Plus this year.

The Loki season 1 finale doesn’t feature an actual post-credits scene. Instead, Marvel gives us an image of Loki’s TVA file with a stamp that reads “Loki will return in season 2.” That’s the best possible way to end a show like Loki. It’s confirmation that will spare fans from wondering whether there will be a season 2 or not. But confirming Loki season 2 isn’t the same as announcing a release date for it. That’s something we’ve yet to see from Marvel. The MCU will have another busy year in 2022, with several movies and TV shows set to hit theaters and Disney Plus this year.

Loki season 2 release window

If you were hoping to stream Loki season 2 at some point in 2022, then you should know that’s unlikely to happen.

The reason for that is that Loki season 2 hasn’t even started filming. A new report from Backstage tells us that shooting for Loki season 2 will begin this summer in the UK:

Marvel’s series starring Tom Hiddleston returns for a second installment. Following the mercurial villain, as he continues his work as God of Mischief, the action is set across the Marvel multiverse. The casting department is likely to be led again by Sarah Finn and Krista Husar, with Jacqueline Gallagher, Gregory Korn, and Lory Shaye. Shooting begins this summer at Pinewood.

We don’t know this year’s complete schedule of MCU Phase 4 release dates for Disney Plus. All we know at this time is that Moon Knight will premiere on March 30th. We also expect She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel to hit the streaming service this year. We might get more than three MCU TV shows in 2022, although Marvel has yet to announce them.

But if Loki season 2 is set to start shooting this summer, we can’t expect Marvel to complete and release it on Disney Plus this year. Instead, a 2023 release seems more likely for the second season.

However, we expect to see Loki soon, as rumors say Tom Hiddleston will have a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.