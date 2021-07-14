‘Loki’ finale delivers the perfect post-credits scene

If it’s early morning Wednesday around the world, it means Disney has just released the Loki finale on Disney+. The mind-blowing episode 6 delivers all the missing answers. We finally know who the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is. We know how it all times to the rest of the MCU. Also, it’ clear how the Loki finale will influence the upcoming Marvel movies. And we have Loki’s final post-credits scene, which is brilliant. It’s the kind of no-spoilers credit scene that you can read about even before watching the show. Unlike most of our Loki coverage, you won’t find spoilers from episode 6 below — but you should have watched the previous five installments to be safe.

I’ve been saying over and over how Loki will be the most exciting Marvel TV show of Phase 4, and the first season delivered on that. It’s not just the fact that Tom Hiddleston returned to playing the MCU characters fans love. And it’s not just that we get to see Loki experience a different redemption arc than what we saw in the Avengers movies. Loki sets the ground rules for Phase 4. We know exactly how time flows, what alternate realities mean, and how time and inter-dimensional travel operate.

With all that in mind, the Loki finale post-credits scene is just perfect.

Loki finale post-credits scene

Without divulging anything in episode 6, I will say that the shows could have done without a final credits scene. It’s in the MCU mantra, however, to add these tags at the end of movies.

Credits scenes are harder to pull off between the episodes of the same MCU TV show, however. That’s why not all WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki episodes had post-credits scenes.

In Loki, we only had one such credits scene after episode 4, which was needed to set up the next installments and ensure Marvel didn’t pull another Infinity War ending on fans.

Episode 5 didn’t need one, given that it brought us right up to the finale. There was no need for extra context.

The episode 6 post-credits scene is there to confirm that Loki gets a season 2. That’s it, that’s the scene.

First MCU show to get a second season

Neither WandaVision nor The Falcon and the Winter Soldier need second seasons. One would be difficult for the former, as it’s the kind of story that has a clear beginning and an end. As for Falcon, Sam Wilson is no longer Falcon.

But considering what happened in the entire first season and the finale, Loki is the kind of MCU show that needs a second batch. Like I said before, I won’t spoil the ending. But everything will make sense once you’ve seen the finale.

And if you think the screenshot above from the final Loki post-credits scene ruins the ending, then think again.

The stamp above telling you that Loki will return isn’t enough to tell you what Loki will return. Which of the variant survives episode 6? Does anybody die? You’ll have to see the finale in full on Disney+ to make sense of things.

