Loki season 2 follows Ahsoka’s lead, moves to Thursday night

The series hasn’t won me over yet, but I applauded Disney’s decision to move the premiere of Ahsoka up a few hours last month. Previously, Disney+ originals were streaming at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, so we had to choose between post-midnight viewings or risking being spoiled the next day. Ahsoka solved that problem by moving the debut of new episodes to Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. On Monday, the streamer revealed that Loki season 2 will follow suit.

“Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2 launches exclusively on Disney+ at 6:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, October 5,” Disney announced in a press release on Monday morning. “All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 P.M. PT.”

This is exactly what I was asking and hoping for last month. When Disney+ announced the new release timing for Ahsoka, I noted that I would be “baffled and frustrated if Disney+ doesn’t stick to this new schedule.” I appreciate that Bob Iger didn’t want to frustrate me.

The more likely explanation is that the move has been a success for Ahsoka, and Disney wants to replicate it with Loki. There’s been more sustained buzz around Ahsoka than I ever remember seeing for The Mandalorian season 3. Part of that is certainly due to the fact that this is an event series featuring the return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, along with the live-action debuts of several beloved animated characters, but the more traditional release schedule also lends itself better to water cooler conversations the next day.

We’ll see if Loki can keep up the momentum when it premieres on October 5.

In addition to announcing the season’s new release timing, Disney also shared a new featurette with behind-the-scenes footage from Loki season 2 and cast interviews:

“Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” reads Marvel’s synopsis. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”