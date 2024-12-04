Live, 24/7 HBO channels are now streaming in the Max app

One shocking discovery all the biggest streaming services have made in the past few years is that while consumers don’t like paying for cable, they do like live TV. It’s one of the reasons that free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services like Tubi and Pluto TV have taken off, and the paid streamers are finally catching on. The latest to do so is Max, which has started adding live HBO channels in its app for a select number of subscribers.

On Wednesday, Max began rolling out a new “Channels” feature that lets subscribers stream a live feed of HBO’s programming within the app. For now, the feature is only available to a small subset of adult profile users on the Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free tiers.

Here are all of the HBO channels available on Max for the limited launch period:

HBO: The flagship channel home to current HBO Original premieres and replays, blockbuster theatrical premieres, and must-see library movies.

The flagship channel home to current HBO Original premieres and replays, blockbuster theatrical premieres, and must-see library movies. HBO 2: Caters to the ultimate fans of HBO Original programming, featuring binge-worthy marathons of current HBO Original series in addition to top theatrical movies.

Caters to the ultimate fans of HBO Original programming, featuring binge-worthy marathons of current HBO Original series in addition to top theatrical movies. HBO Signature: Delivers all things prestige drama, featuring iconic HBO Original series and films as well as blockbuster drama movies.

Delivers all things prestige drama, featuring iconic HBO Original series and films as well as blockbuster drama movies. HBO Comedy: Features laugh-out-loud comedy, including award-winning HBO Original series, specials headlined by top and emerging comedic talent, documentaries about legendary comedians, and box-office comedy hits.

Features laugh-out-loud comedy, including award-winning HBO Original series, specials headlined by top and emerging comedic talent, documentaries about legendary comedians, and box-office comedy hits. HBO Zone: Showcase for classic HBO series, documentaries, docuseries, and movies.

Those who are included in the limited test will find the HBO channels on their Max homepage. As you’re streaming the live feed, you’ll be able to restart, rewind, and fast-forward whatever’s on, as well as switch between channels from within the player.

“This launch provides the infrastructure for future iterations and ongoing innovation of channels including curated collections specifically programmed for Max, featuring themed content from our iconic original programming and robust library,” Max says.