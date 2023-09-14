Lessons in Chemistry trailer shows that it’s about a lot more than science

I honestly thought that this was going to be a romantic comedy, and boy, was I wrong. Today, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for Lessons in Chemistry, its upcoming drama starring Brie Larson and Lewis Pullman. The series, which tells the story of a chemist turned television host, will premiere on the streaming service on October 13th.

The first official trailer for the series proves that it is most definitely not a romantic comedy (facepalm) and, instead, a compelling story about a woman who makes waves after speaking out on her television show. You can watch the trailer for the new series below:

What is Lessons in Chemistry about?

Lessons in Chemistry tells the story of Elizabeth Zott, a chemist who, after having her career in science put on hold, causes waves after becoming a television host.

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

In addition to Larson Pullman, the series stars NAACP Image Award winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).

Lessons in Chemistry will have a two-episode premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 13th, with each additional episode releasing every Friday until the finale on November 24, 2023. If you want to watch the show in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.