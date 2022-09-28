Kevin Feige hints Scarlet Witch isn’t dead after Doctor Strange 2

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is one of the most popular Avengers in the MCU, despite becoming a monstrous villain during WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But there’s no telling when the Scarlet Witch will show up in the MCU again, as Marvel isn’t ready to share any secrets, especially considering how Doctor Strange 2 ended.

However, Kevin Feige teased in an interview that we’re not done with Wanda quite yet, as Marvel still has plenty of Scarlet Witch stories left to adapt from Marvel Comics. Spoilers follow if you’re not up to date with Wanda’s adventures.

Is Wanda dead at the end of Multiverse of Madness?

Most Marvel fans probably know how Doctor Strange 2 ends. The movie is available for streaming on Disney Plus if you weren’t able to catch it in theaters over the summer. Marvel has plenty of explaining to do regarding some of the plot choices in Multiverse of Madness. That includes some of Wanda’s actions and the fatal finale.

No one actually believed that Wanda died in the end. As a reminder, the Scarlet Witch finally realized how corrupt she had become and chose to destroy the Darkhold in the MCU’s primary reality. She also purged all the Darkholds in the multiverse in the process.

That required destroying Wundagore Castle. As it came down, we saw the walls seemingly crush Wanda as she performed her last trick. But we never saw a body. No Wanda fan believes that Marvel would kill the Scarlet Witch just like that.

The expectation is that Kevin Feige & Co. will bring Wanda back in the future. Perhaps in some sort of adventure that will see the Scarlet Witch redeem herself. If that’s even possible. Not to mention that the multiverse gives Marvel access to an unlimited supply of Wanda variants. And we are witnessing the Multiverse Saga right now.

Scarlet Witch’s MCU future is wide open

Kevin Feige & Co. have made many announcements since the Multiverse of Madness premiere. Comic-Con and D23 Expo brought us plenty of MCU Phase 5 and 6 reveals, including two Avengers movies that will be connected to all of the multiversal action. Seeing the Scarlet Witch in at least one of those movies is a reasonable expectation.

Then we have Agatha: Coven of Chaos coming winter 2023 on Disney Plus. That’s one more place where we could see Wanda again. And there have also been rumors claiming the Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU.

But Marvel never announced any specific details about the Scarlet Witch. The closest thing we have to a Wanda teaser for the future of the MCU is Feige’s comments to Variety — part of the magazine’s extensive profile on Elizabeth Olsen.

“She’s incredibly humble and incredibly down-to-earth,” Feige said of Olsen. “And yet when those cameras roll, it’s a force of nature.” As for Wanda, the exec admitted “there really is so much more to explore” about the Scarlet Witch. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”

As for the castle that fell on top of Wanda, Feige notes that he never saw a body either. “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?” Feige said. “I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

As the driving force behind the MCU, he absolutely knows what that means.

“I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could,” Feige also said. “Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

Elizabeth Olsen wants a redemption arc for Wanda

As for Olsen, she wasn’t ready to reveal any Scarlet Witch MCU secrets to Variety, despite Feige’s comments. “It’s good for me to know how he communicates about it,” she told Variety. “Because I really, genuinely feel like my job is to keep my mouth shut until he makes an announcement of any kind.”

She did say she wants to see “some sort of redemption” after Multiverse of Madness. We already explained why Wanda’s arc makes perfect sense so far, despite the criticism Doctor Strange 2 got. You just have to watch WandaVision before Multiverse of Madness.

“I really don’t know my future,” Olsen said about her beloved Scarlet Witch character. “There’s nothing that has been agreed on.”

Variety’s Olsen profile is much bigger than her Wanda/Scarlet Witch role for Marvel. Check it out at this link.

