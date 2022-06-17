Wanda might be alive, and she could appear in a new Disney Plus MCU show

Plot spoilers that preceded the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere claimed that the sequel might bring Wanda’s death. And the way Doctor Strange 2 ended, Wanda might very well be dead. That’s what happens most of the time in superhero movies with villains. And Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) just completed her journey to the dark side in Doctor Strange 2.

The new twists in Wanda’s arc might have upset fans who thought the Scarlet Witch redeemed herself after WandaVision. But Wanda is too popular with fans for Marvel to kill just yet.

It just so happens that we have more reports indicating Wanda will show up in the MCU again. And it might happen on Disney Plus via a new MCU TV show dedicated to a different superhero.

Mind you, spoilers will follow below.

Is death even possible for Wanda?

The rumor that suggested Wanda might die in Multiverse of Madness also said Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) might toy with the idea of killing Wanda to save everyone else. The movie never showed Doctor Strange considering Wanda’s death, but he pulled no punches in that final battle.

Wanda was too strong for Strange and his allies. And the only superhero who might be able to kill Wanda is the Scarlet Witch herself. That’s how Multiverse of Madness ended, with Marvel failing to give us a definitive answer. We might have witnessed Wanda’s death in the movie. But she also might have survived.

Considering we have a multiverse in the MCU, Wanda’s death in Doctor Strange 2 might not mean much at all.

On one hand, it would be an easy way for Marvel to deal with the character’s wrongdoings so far. As much as fans want Wanda to redeem herself, it’s hard to ignore what she did in WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness.

On the other hand, the death of the MCU’s Wanda would mean losing the character development we’ve witnessed since Age of Ultron.

But then the multiverse gave us a different Wanda, the superhero from Earth-838. She’s a mother who hasn’t had to deal with the personal losses that the MCU Wanda has endured.

As a result, this Wanda hasn’t become evil. And Earth-838 might be on a collision course with Earth-616 following the events of Doctor Strange 2. That’s how this new Wanda variant might end up in the MCU.

The new Wanda rumors

Whatever the case, we’ve had various rumors claiming that Wanda will appear in other MCU stories. This week, two independent insiders claimed that Wanda is coming back to the MCU.

According to @DanielRPK, not only did #Wanda survive the events of #MultiverseOfMadness but she’ll be back for one of the MCU’s upcoming projects filming next year! pic.twitter.com/nNo7BHiiVO — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) June 16, 2022

Daniel Richtman said that Wanda survived Multiverse of Madness and she’ll be back for one of the MCU projects filming next year.

Separately, YouTuber Grace Randolph also mentioned Wanda. She said the superhero is being considered for a brand new show, Wonder Man. The implication is that Wanda’s death scene in Multiverse of Madness is misleading. She survived and will continue to appear in MCU projects.

Both of these Marvel insiders have been accurate in the past when sharing unannounced intel.

Comics fans already know the connections between Wonder Man and Wanda, so they’d expect her to appear in any sort of story featuring the character.

Interestingly enough, Marvel did mislead fans into thinking Wonder Man might be involved in WandaVision in some way last year. That never panned out, but MCU fans who follow spoilers might remember that false flag.

Marvel’s Wonder Man show

Randolph said in her tween that Wonder Man might be a sitcom, reacting to a report from The Hollywood Reporter that mentioned the show.

According to the report, Marvel already hired Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton for a Wonder Man TV show. Moreover, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community alumni Andrew Guest will write the new MCU live-action show. Marvel might start filming the new TV series in 2023.

But we have no idea what Wonder Man will deliver, or where Marvel will place it on the MCU timeline. If we just witnessed Wanda’s death in Multiverse of Madness, there’s one more way for her to appear in the MCU: Prequel stories that precede the events of Doctor Strange 2.

Then again, considering Randolph’s speculation, it makes more sense for Marvel to have just misled the audience about Wanda’s death in Multiverse of Madness. Wanda might move to the West Coast, the YouTuber said, where she might be part of a new Avengers team-up.

Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, is an actor in the comics and a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. Rumors do say that the West Coast Avengers are on Marvel’s list of superhero teams headed to the MCU.

Even without Wanda in it, Wonder Man could still be considered a WandaVision spinoff, just like the upcoming Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) show.

We’ll have to wait for Marvel to officially announce Wonder Man to learn more. And once Marvel does that, it’ll be interesting to see whether the company confirms Elizabeth Olsen’s involvement in the show.

