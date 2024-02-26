Kevin Costner has made so many movies and television shows about cowboys that it really seems to be where he is most comfortable. His latest bet is that people love watching them so much that they’ll go to the theater twice in two months.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for Horizon: An American Saga, a new adventure drama that takes us back into the Wild West during the Civil War. The new film actually has two release dates as it is being released in two parts. The first chapter will be released in theaters on June 28th, while the second will make its theatrical debut on August 16th.

You can check out the official trailer for Horizon: An America Saga below:

What is Horizon: An American Saga about?

Horizon: An American Saga is described as “a multi-faceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.”

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, “Horizon: An American Saga” explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

The cast for this film (well, I guess films) is completely stacked. In addition to Costner, the films also include appearances from Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O’Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, and Giovanni Ribisi.

In addition to starring, Costner also directs both films. It’s his first time directing since Open Range in 2003. Costner also directed Dances with Wolves, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. This appears to be the project that the actor left Yellowstone for, which is a big bet and, in some ways, in competition with his old project.

While sequels to films aren’t uncommon, releasing the sequel two months after the first film is certainly unique. We’ll have to see if this strategy pays off for Costner, but it’s a really cool bet. While it’s currently unclear when the films will come to streaming services, it’s almost guaranteed that they will come to Max when they do since that service is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Speaking of Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service has been doing well. True Detective: Night Country became the biggest show or film on the streaming service after its debut, and subscribers also now get to enjoy the twelfth and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Here’s everything else that’s new on Max in February.

Horizon: An American Saga will premiere in theaters on June 28th with the second debuting on August 16th.