Joaquin Phoenix conquers Europe in the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix hasn’t had his fill of playing iconic characters yet.

Today, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Napoleon, the upcoming epic drama about the emperor and military leader. The film, which stars Phoenix, is directed by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator). This will be the second time that Scott and Phoenix worked together, of course, as Phoenix played Commodus in Gladiator opposite Russell Crowe.

Check out the first official trailer for the Napeolon on YouTube below:

What will Napoleon be about?

As Apple describes the film in its synopsis, Napoleon is “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor.”

The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

Along with Phoenix, the film stars Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, and Mark Bonnar. As someone who loved Gladiator, The Patriot, The Alamo, and a ton of other historical dramas that focused on a famous character from history, I can’t wait to watch this one. This is definitely a film that needs to be seen in the theater first.

It will be released worldwide in theaters on November 22, 2023, and later come to Apple TV+ — although Apple has not given any sense as to when we can expect it to hit the streaming service just yet. If you want to watch the film on the streaming service when it does show up, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.