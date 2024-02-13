I can never get enough of aliens. After just finishing Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults on Max, which tells the story of a cult that believed they would be taken away from Earth by aliens, I was wondering what alien-themed show or movie I should turn my eyes to next. It looks like Apple is taking care of that for me.

Today, Apple announced that Invasion, its drama about an alien invasion of Earth told through the eyes of different people across the globe, is coming back for a third season. While we don’t know when season three of Invasion will premiere yet, the company confirmed that production is kicking off later this month.

The announcement comes a few months after season two of the series wrapped up in October 2023. If you haven’t seen the second season yet (like me), you can check out the official trailer below:

What is Invasion season 3 about?

While we don’t know much about where season three of Invasion will take us since Apple has not provided a synopsis in the announcement, creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg says that the next season will “continue to build on the scale” of the series.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do with our first two seasons of the show with our partners at Apple TV+ and our cast and crew. This new season will continue to build on the scale, stakes and propulsion of the ‘Invasion,’ while keeping our characters front and center, bringing them together in ways that will hopefully surprise and most importantly move our audience, who have been so incredibly supportive and inspiring since day one.”

Season three of Invasion is coming to Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

The series brings back stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind, who were added as regulars in season two, will also return for the next season.

It’s unclear exactly when the third season of Invasion will premiere on Apple TV+. However, both the first and second seasons are streaming in full on the service now if you want to catch up. Now that I’m through with my alien cult doc, I’m going to be getting caught up on season two. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.