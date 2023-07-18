I’m actually on board for a ride through Disney’s Haunted Mansion after its latest trailer

I originally thought I’d be skipping this one, but after seeing its latest trailer, I think I’m up for taking another ride through Haunted Mansion.

Today, Walt Disney Studios released the latest trailer for Haunted Mansion, the upcoming family/mystery film based on the beloved and historical attraction in Disneyland, the Magic Kingdom in Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland. The latest trailer shows off a surprisingly stacked cast consisting of LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and even Jared Leto.

Check out the newest trailer for Haunted Mansion on YouTube below:

What will Haunted Mansion be about?

As Walt Disney Studios describes the film in its synopsis, Haunted Mansion is a film about a mother and son who, after moving into a house that turns out to be haunted, enlist a group of characters to help them rid the place of all the spirits that inhabit it.

I was originally sleeping on this one, but after seeing the latest trailer and the cast that it has assembled to star in the film, I’m actually excited to check this one out. I’ll probably wait until the film comes to Disney Plus rather than hitting it in theaters, but it’ll definitely be on my list when it releases. It looks like a fun ride that — especially if you’ve gone on the actual ride — is sure to bring back plenty of good memories and have some fun Easter eggs.

Haunted Mansion will be released worldwide in theaters on July 28, 2023. It’s currently unclear when it will hit Disney Plus, but in today’s world, it’ll likely be on there before the end of the year. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.