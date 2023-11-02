Humans are an endangered species in the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The world has changed, and humans are on the run. Today, 20th Century Studios released the official teaser trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, an upcoming drama/action film that continues the story with the fourth installment of the latest franchise, which debuted over a decade ago. The film will make its theatrical debut on May 24, 2024.

You can watch the official trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes below:

What is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes about?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will bring viewers into a future where apes are now the dominant species on earth while humans have been “reduced to living in the shadows.”

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The film is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay was written by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), as well as Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water), and Patrick Aison (Prey).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will premiere in theaters on May 24, 2024. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.