Hulu’s new Animayhem hub highlights the streamer’s biggest asset

In my house, we’ve been jumping between streaming services with regularity in recent months, but the one we’ve spent the most time on by far has been Hulu. While many of my favorite TV shows of 2023 have been on other streamers (Barry, The Last of Us, Ted Lasso, Party Down), Hulu is where we’ve landed every time those shows end to binge Bob’s Burgers and Futurama. We seemingly aren’t alone, as Hulu is now doubling down on its animated content by launching a new hub called Animayhem focused on adult animation and anime.

“When you have the number one offering in adult animation and anime of any major streaming service, creating this destination is obvious,” Hulu executive VP of marketing and publicity Barrie Gruner told Variety in an interview on Monday. “We know exactly where we can meet these fans, because they’re already here.”

Hulu tells Variety that Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, Futurama, and Bob’s Burgers frequently rank among the service’s most-watched shows. Halfway through the year, subscribers have already streamed over one billion hours of adult animation content and 288 million hours of anime content. I account for at least one or two hundred of those hours.

Hulu currently has 46 adult animated series, 272 anime series, and 17 anime movies. All in all, there are more than 20,000 episodes of animated TV streaming on Hulu. As such, you can see why Hulu would want to highlight this aspect of its service.

The launch of the Animayhem hub also comes just two weeks before the launch of Futurama season 11, which will be the animated sitcom’s second revival after being canceled by Fox in 2003. The show ran for two more seasons on Comedy Central from 2010-2013 before being canceled again. Ten years later, Hulu is bringing Fry, Leela, and the gang back once more. Futurama season 11 debuts on July 24 with new episodes streaming every week.