Hulu’s Black Friday deal will save you $6 a month for a whole year

Price increases are the name of the streaming game these days, with big services like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus all announcing or implementing subscription price hikes in recent days and weeks. Depending on your own personal circumstances, if you’re looking for a bit of relief from all that, a Hulu Black Friday deal is available for you to take advantage of that will lower your overall streaming bill by offering huge savings on the home of shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders in the Building.

Hulu Black Friday 2022 deal

Hulu’s Black Friday deal goes live on Wednesday, November 23, at 3 am ET. And, as is often the case with these kinds of deals, you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of it — it expires at 11:59 pm PT on Cyber Monday (November 28).

The deal itself gets you a Hulu subscription for one year at a price of just $1.99/month (don’t worry — it doesn’t lock you into an annual obligation).

Some additional key points to note:

This Black Friday deal represents a savings of 75% of the regular monthly Hulu price.

This deal is also for Hulu’s ad-supported tier. Also, it will auto-renew at $7.99/month or the then-current regular monthly price at the end of your 12 months, unless you cancel.

New Hulu content to check out

Another thing to keep in mind about Hulu that might help you decide whether this Black Friday deal is worth it is that Hulu is not just some kind of Netflix-lite, with its own original movies (like Rosaline) as well as series such as those we mentioned above (along with titles like The Bear, and Reservation Dogs).

If you’re thinking about cutting the cord, you’ll also find tons of ABC shows here, like Abbott Elementary, as well as the always buzzy Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises. Meanwhile, new content to check out on Hulu this month includes the original true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales, which stars Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as the Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee who founded one of the world’s most famous male strip clubs.

Other Black Friday streaming deals: HBO Max has a Black Friday deal offering 80% off subscriptions. Also, you can get one year of Peacock Premium for $12 with this Black Friday sale.