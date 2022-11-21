Get a year of Peacock Premium for $12 with this Black Friday sale

With the holiday season officially underway, many of us are going to have countless hours to stream shows and movies while we wait for flights, ride in cars, and hide from our families. If you’re looking for a cheap way to significantly expand your collection of streamable content, look no further than Peacock’s Black Friday deal. From now through November 28, you can get twelve months of Peacock Premium for just $0.99 a month.

Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month, so you’ll end up saving nearly $50 over the course of a year with this deal. Peacock’s Premium plan includes access to more than 80,000 hours of shows and movies, including full seasons of Peacock Originals, live sports, and next days airings of current NBC and Telemundo shows.

Peacock Premium also offers over 50 live channels, including Hallmark Channel, NBC Sports, NFL Channel, and a bunch of NBC local news stations.

US residents 18 or older without an active Peacock Premium or Plus subscription are eligible for this offer. If you already have a Peacock account, click this link to sign in and redeem the offer. If that doesn’t work, sign into your account, click on your profile picture, and then hit the Account button. Apply the code on the Plans & Payment page.

If you’re not sure what to watch, be sure to check our list of the new additions in December. The highlights include returning originals The Real Housewives of Miami and Baking It, as well as Kill Bill, Night at the Museum, Moonrise Kingdom, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? You could also watch every match of the 2022 World Cup in Spanish on Peacock.

Remember, Peacock’s Black Friday offer is only available for one week. Once the promotional period ends, your subscription will auto-renew at the latest current rate. Peacock Premium is currently $4.99 a month, but the price might increase by next fall.