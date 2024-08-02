Hulu’s #1 show today is a docuseries about dream relationships gone wrong

At any given time, a true crime documentary series is likely to be climbing the charts on at least one major streaming service. That is the case for Hulu today, as the second season of the ABC News Studios docuseries Betrayal is currently the biggest show on the streamer.

Based on the limited-run true crime podcast series of the same name, Betrayal “details real-life fairytales gone horribly wrong, cautionary tales of deceitful relationships that have destroyed the lives of those involved.” The first season of Betrayal premiered on Hulu back in July 2023, while season 2 debuted on July 31, 2024.

Betrayal: A Father’s Secret tells the story of single mother Ashley Lytton meeting a man named Jason and realizing he was the perfect match. After winning over both her and her kids, Ashley and Jason got married and had a child of their own.

Years into their marriage, Jason called Ashley with a strange request that made her suspicious. She ended up searching through his computer and found “hundreds of inappropriate photos of children.” She knew that she had to get the authorities involved.

It’s worth noting that the first season was not quite beloved by critics or viewers. With just a few user reviews, season 1 has a 33% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Daily Beast called it “magazine-grade sensationalism,” while Common Sense Media said that “the constant threat of doom lingering in the background makes most of the show feel like filler.”

The second season appears to be an improvement. Decider recommends that Hulu subscribers stream the docuseries despite some storytelling issues, noting that the show should “get viewers curious enough about the Lytton case to listen to the podcast episode about it.”