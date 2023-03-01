Hugh Jackman hints that we could see multiple Wolverines in Deadpool 3

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are two of the biggest leakers of MCU secrets, but Hugh Jackman is doing his best to join their ranks. The actor has been talking about his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 ever since Ryan Reynolds published a viral announcement video confirming that Hugh Jackman would soon join the MCU.

Recently, Jackman has been casually dropping Deadpool 3 plot details in interviews. We already addressed a few of the biggest claims from the actor, including one that explains how Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) can return to the MCU without Marvel ruining the character’s death in Endgame.

Jackman is back with another exciting claim about Deadpool 3’s Wolverine. Before discussing it, we’ll warn you that big spoilers might follow below.

Hugh Jackman’s spoilers

Jackman explained in previous interviews how he agreed to return to the Wolverine role. He repeated what he had said in previous years about the character. The ending in Logan, where Wolverine dies, concludes the character’s story. And Jackman didn’t want to ruin any of that.

But the actor revealed that Marvel has a time travel technology in the movie that keeps that ending intact. Thus, he implied the events in Deadpool 3 take place before Logan, at least when it comes to Wolverine’s life and his perception of time.

Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine in Logan. Image source: Fox

Deadpool 3 is a multiverse movie, so time might not always matter. But the main characters will experience time as past, present, and future.

Jackman’s claims about Wolverine also explain how Marvel can bring back the Tony Stark variant that died in Endgame. The Avengers might want to extract Iron Man from some point in his life that precedes his death in Endgame. They would then return him once they beat Kang (Jonathan Majors).

The problem is that the plot must ensure that characters like Wolverine and Iron Man don’t die battling the various Kangs in Secret Wars.

Multiple Wolverine variants in Deadpool 3?

This brings us to Jackman’s latest Deadpool 3 spoiler from an interview with French publication Le Parisien (via The Direct).

A rough translation of Jackman’s newest claim about Deadpool 3 says that the actor might play at least a couple of Wolverine variants:

Yes, it will even be a dual role. Ryan and I have been friends for twenty years, we have a lot of fun together. We are filming this summer.

Since Deadpool 3 is a multiverse movie, we expect to encounter exciting cameos from the MCU and not only. The sequel has to be a multiverse story because that’s the only way to bring Deadpool to the MCU.

Rumors say Deadpool 3 might feature other characters from the Fox universe, including Fantastic Four members.

Professor X (James McAvoy), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) in X-Men: First Class. Image source: Fox

Since the two heroes might be moving between realities, it wouldn’t be the strangest thing to see different variants of Deadpool and Wolverine appear on the screen. Or Hugh Jackman playing a different character in those universes.

Anything is possible in multiverse movies, assuming that’s what Hugh Jackman meant in the statement above. That he’ll play different variants of Wolverine in the film.