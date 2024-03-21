House of the Dragon season 2 arrives June 16 – watch two new trailers

On Thursday, HBO finally confirmed that the first Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, is returning for its second season on Sunday, June 16. Unlike the first season, there will only be eight episodes in House of the Dragon season 2, but the creators are sure to pack plenty of violence, drama, and intrigue into those eight episodes.

To celebrate the announcement, HBO shared not one but two new trailers for the new season of House of the Dragon. The first trailer explores the side of the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra and House Targaryen, which is known as the Black Council:

In the second trailer, we switch perspectives to the Green Council, who fight for King Aegon:

It’s a clever conceit and also gives us plenty of footage to pore over while we wait nearly three months for the series to return. The first episode will premiere on June 16 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

Returning cast members from the original series include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast in season 2 are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.