House of Marley announces limited edition turntable ahead of Bob Marley: One Love movie

On February 14, the biopic film Bob Marley: One Love will be released in theaters. In addition to the movie’s launch, House of Marley is also celebrating it by announcing a limited edition turntable to celebrate Bob’s life.

The company is releasing a limited number of special edition Stir It Up Wireless turntables, which are similar to the one BGR just recently tested and covered extensively in my House of Marley Stir it Up Lux turntable review. This product will feature the movie title and specific product number laser etched into the turntable’s bamboo plinth. In addition, each of the 250 available turntables will come with a certificate of authenticity.

This limited edition turntable was meticulously crafted with solid bamboo and environmentally conscious materials, which is part of House of Marley’s commitment to providing a sustainable alternative in the audio industry.

Image source: House of Marley

The company says this device was designed to ” elevate and amplify values such as sustainability, equality, love, and respect for the planet.” It features Regrind silicone, Rewind fabric, recycled plastic, and recyclable aluminum in its composition, which helps conserve natural resources and reduce waste within the consumer electronics market.

“Audiences will witness an intimate portrayal of my father’s life–an inspiring journey of overcoming adversity and the creation of his revolutionary music. It’s a rare opportunity to gain insight into Bob Marley’s creative genius. House of Marley’s limited edition turntable echoes Bob’s principles, creating a haven for fans to immerse themselves in an album from start to finish. It becomes a tangible extension of Bob Marley’s journey, seamlessly complementing the cinematic exploration. Once you listen to vinyl, the quality and warmth you feel is a totally different experience,” says Ziggy Marley, one of the movie’s producers and son of Bob Marley.

The limited edition Bob Marley: One Love Stir It Up Wireless turntable is available for purchase on February 14 at House of Marley’s website for $249.99.