Hilarious Deadpool 3 update tells us nothing about the movie

We expected to see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool finally debut in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That’s what various leaks claimed, but it wasn’t true. Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron said they considered the cameo but ultimately decided against it. That means we’re back to waiting for Deadpool 3 news, as Marvel has yet to announce the movie’s release.

However, work is certainly underway, considering the various developments we’ve witnessed in the past few months. And the official Deadpool Twitter account just trolled fans again, implying that the Deadpool 3 team is already working on the script.

In the past few months, we’ve learned that Shawn Levy will direct Deadpool 3. This will be the third Levy-Reynolds movie after Free Guy and The Adam Project. Many speculated that Levy would helm the Deadpool 3 movie, so it was hardly a surprise.

Then, we learned that Leslie Uggams will return to play Deadpool’s roommate Blind Al. Ryan Reynolds confirmed at the time the actress will appear in the next movie. But neither the actor nor the studio gave fans any official Deadpool 3 updates. We still have no idea when the movie will release or how it fits into Marvel’s grand scheme of things.

As a reminder, Marvel plans to transition the character from the Fax universe of Marvel stories to the MCU. The multiverse makes that possible, considering that the multiverse is one of the major themes in Phase 4

Deadpool 3 movie release – the trolling continues

Of course, the Deadpool 3 is well aware of the fan excitement, that’s why the trolling must continue online until they’re ready to share official release news.

The Deadpool Movie account posted the following message about the movie on Twitter:

Deadpool 3 update: We’ve nailed down brand integrations. Story, character, and script next!

The image that goes along with the update is more important. That’s where the true Deadpool 3 trolling goes. It’s not Peter (Rob Delaney) that you should be focusing on. And we have no idea if Peter is in the movie. But, maybe check out the logo on his jacket.

Deadpool 3 update: We’ve nailed down brand integrations. Story, character, and script next! pic.twitter.com/ArXHLk01lq — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) May 18, 2022

Peter wears a Mint Mobile jacket, and there’s an Aviation Gin bottle on the table. You’ll also find a poster referencing the football club Wrexham AFC on the board behind him, and there’s a subtle Maximum Effort logo close to it. Also, check out the MNTN reference on TV.

How is all of this related to the Deadpool 3 movie? Well, those are all of Reynolds’ well-known business ventures. And they often come up in his marketing stunts for movies. Here’s a taste of Maximum Effort’s… efforts in that regard:

So yes, Deadpool 3 has certainly nailed the brand integrations so far. Hopefully, the story is coming along nicely as well. And maybe, just maybe, Marvel and Reynolds will soon be able to share some news about the Deadpool 3 movie’s release date.

