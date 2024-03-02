First off, no Dune: Part Two spoilers follow below. But since this is the opening weekend for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi masterpiece, I thought I might be able to help some moviegoers who haven’t bought their tickets but are considering seeing Dune: Part Two in 4DX.

I will only say it’s about the sandworms. Come to think of it, if you watched Dune in 4DX and you had no problem with it, then you should be fine for the sequel.

Still, I would avoid 4DX at all costs if I were you. I’d have preferred not to go to see Dune 2 in 4DX, but I had no choice. That was my only option unless I wanted to see the Spanish-dubbed version of Dune: Part Two, so I took the risk.

I didn’t want to wait until Saturday for a regular show elsewhere, so I just went for it. How bad could it be, really? I’ve been dying to see the sequel, so I’ll just have to take one for the team.

The last time I was excited to go to a 4DX movie was six years ago when Avengers: Infinity War premiered. During the Thanos (Josh Brolin) vs. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) fight, I decided I’d avoid repeating the experience. I had to actually watch Infinity War again to enjoy that sequence. The first time, I was just trying to avoid getting hammered by all the punches.

That’s what’s great about 4DX. You get to feel all the action. The chairs move and vibrate to match the action of the movie. There’s water, air, smoke, and even scents, all matching what’s happening on the big screen. And you have plenty of room, as these aren’t traditional theater seats.

But not everybody can get in. There are height requirements for kids, and pregnant women should avoid 4DX showings. Also, you need to be in good health to go to 4DX movies, which I am.

The 4DX experience is great in theory, and you should try it at least once to see if it’s for you. I’ll also say that not all the 4DX movies feature enough action to the point where I’m having trouble concentrating on the screen. But Dune: Part Two does.

Again, absolutely no spoilers here. Considering what we saw in Dune, we expect lots of action from the sequel. But it’s those damned sandworms that are responsible for some of the worst force feedback I’ve ever felt in a seat of this nature.

Also, remember that Dune: Part Two is 2 hours and 46 minutes long. For most of that time, I was sitting ever so carefully in my seat to ensure the chair wouldn’t hit my lower back too hard. I will go to see Dune 2 at least once more while it’s playing in theaters, but I’ll see a standard screening where I won’t worry about my kidneys withstanding all those vibrations.

Other than that, Dune: Part Two is amazing, and I’m glad I saw it. Even if it was in 4DX.