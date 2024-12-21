Here’s why a new James Bond movie isn’t in the works yet

Speculation about the next James Bond has been running rampant ever since No Time to Die hit theaters in 2021. Daniel Craig would finally step away from the role after 15 years and hand the license to kill over to someone else. Then the trail went cold. As it turns out, Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM Studios has put the entire franchise in limbo.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the relationship between Barbara Broccoli, who controls the James Bond film franchise, and Amazon soured after the purchase. Broccoli has reportedly told friends that she doesn’t trust Amazon and its algorithms to give the legendary character the theatrical treatments he deserves. When speaking about the long-awaited 26th entry, she said that there’s still no script, no story, and no new actor to play Bond.

“These people are f— idiots,” is something else she’s reportedly said about Amazon.

Barbara Broccoli decides when a James Bond movie is ready to go into production. For now, she seemingly has no interest in working with Amazon on any James Bond movies. The report notes that the Broccoli family has always taken their stewardship of the franchise very seriously, and they’re unwilling to tarnish that legacy.

Meanwhile, they’ve watched corporations buy and sell every entertainment franchise under the sun, from Star Wars and Marvel to DC and Harry Potter. Amazon was salivating over the idea of its own Bond Cinematic Universe, expanding the franchise to the small screen with spinoffs and new 00s. But every decision requires Broccoli’s approval.

One friend told WSJ that Broccoli was especially annoyed when Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke referred to James Bond as “content” in an early meeting.

Over two and a half years after Amazon closed its acquisition of MGM Studios, the only original James Bond “content” the conglomerate has produced is the reality show 007: Road to a Million. Notably, the show was in development prior to the acquisition.

For now, 007: Road to a Million season 2 is the only James Bond “content” in the works.