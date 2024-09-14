Google TV Freeplay now offers over 150 live TV channels for free

Google jumped on the free ad-supported TV (FAST) trend last year by bringing dozens of free channels right to the home screen on Google TV devices. Google TV’s free selection launched with around 80 built-in channels, but over the past year, the number has grown. As of the latest update, Google TV has not only nearly doubled the number of live TV channels—the company has also seemingly given the selection a snazzy new name.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the free built-in channels are now called Google TV Freeplay. It’s a simple but effective name as Google presumably tries to lure Google TV users away from other popular options like Tubi and Pluto TV.

Google TV Freeplay is Google’s FAST service. Image source: 9to5Google

The name change comes days after Google added 14 new live channels. The channels included Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV, Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema, The Conners, World’s Most Evil Killer, and Untold Stories of the ER.

“Google TV comes with live TV channels at no charge and with no app installation, sign-up or subscription needed,” Google notes on its website.

Here’s a complete list of all the available channels in Google TV Freeplay right now:

If you own a Google TV, you can find all of these free channels in the “Live” section of the home screen. You can also see live channels from other sources, such as Plex, YouTube TV, Pluto TV, and Tubi, but you’ll need to install their apps on your TV first.