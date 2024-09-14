Google TV Freeplay now offers over 150 live TV channels for free

Google jumped on the free ad-supported TV (FAST) trend last year by bringing dozens of free channels right to the home screen on Google TV devices. Google TV’s free selection launched with around 80 built-in channels, but over the past year, the number has grown. As of the latest update, Google TV has not only nearly doubled the number of live TV channels—the company has also seemingly given the selection a snazzy new name.
As spotted by 9to5Google, the free built-in channels are now called Google TV Freeplay. It’s a simple but effective name as Google presumably tries to lure Google TV users away from other popular options like Tubi and Pluto TV.
The name change comes days after Google added 14 new live channels. The channels included Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV, Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema, The Conners, World’s Most Evil Killer, and Untold Stories of the ER.
“Google TV comes with live TV channels at no charge and with no app installation, sign-up or subscription needed,” Google notes on its website.
Here’s a complete list of all the available channels in Google TV Freeplay right now:
- ACCDN
- AccuWeather
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Anger Management
- Antiques Roadshow
- Are We There Yet
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Baywatch
- BBC Earth
- BBC Food
- BBC Home & Garden
- beIN SPORTS XTRA
- Billiard TV
- Bounce XL
- BritBox Mysteries
- CBC News & Explore
- Cheaters
- Cheddar News
- Cine Romántico
- Circle
- Classic Doctor Who
- Court Legendary Trials
- Court TV
- Dateline 24/7
- Deal or No Deal
- Demand Africa
- Divorce Court
- DOCUMENTARY+
- DraftKings
- Dry Bar Comedy
- DUST
- Easy Listening
- Estrella News
- Estrella TV
- FailArmy
- Family Affair Channel
- Family Feud
- Family Feud Classic
- FilmRise Action
- FilmRise Free Movies
- FilmRise Horror
- FilmRise True Crime
- FilmRise Western
- Forensic Files
- Game Show Central
- Great American Adventures
- Grit Xtra
- Hallmark Movies & More
- Heartland
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Historias de Amor
- iHeart90s
- iHeart Christmas
- iHeartCountry
- IMPACT Wrestling Channel
- Impossible
- ION
- ION Mystery
- ION+
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo
- Johnny Carson TV
- Just for Laughs Gags
- Kocowa K-Drama
- LAFF More
- Latino Vibes
- Law & Crime
- Lidia’s Kitchen
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo
- LOL Network
- Love Nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Midsomer Murders
- MotorTrend FAST TV
- Moviesphere
- Murder She Wrote
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)
- NBC News Bay Area
- NBC News Boston
- NBC News Chicago
- NBC News Connecticut
- NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
- NBC News Los Angeles
- NBC News New York
- NBC News NOW
- NBC News Philadelphia
- NBC News San Diego
- NBC News South Florida
- NBC News Washington DC
- Newsmax
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora
- Outdoor America
- Outside
- Out TV
- Paranormal Files
- PBS Antiques RoadShow
- PBS Nature
- PFL Professional Fighters League
- PGA Tour
- PokerGo
- PowerNation
- Property & Reno
- Real Disaster Channel
- REELZ Famous & Infamous
- Remember the 80s
- Reuters Now
- Rig TV
- Scripps News
- Shades of Black
- Sky News
- Smooth Jazz
- Speedvision
- Stingray Classic Rock
- Stingray Greatest Hits
- Stingray HolidayScapes
- Stingray Hot Country
- Stingray Naturescape
- Stingray Soul Storm
- Supermarket Sweep
- Swerve Combat
- Tastemade
- Telemundo Al Día
- The Celebrity Name Game Channel
- The FBI Files
- The Jamie Oliver Channel
- The Pet Collective
- The Price is Right – The Barker Years
- This Old House
- Today All Day
- Top Gear
- Universal Crime
- Unsolved Mysteries
- World Poker Tour
- World’s Wildest Police Videos
- Wu Tang Collection
- Xumo Free Crime TV
- Xumo Free Movies
- Xumo Free Westerns
- Xumo Holiday Movie Channel
- Yahoo Finance
If you own a Google TV, you can find all of these free channels in the “Live” section of the home screen. You can also see live channels from other sources, such as Plex, YouTube TV, Pluto TV, and Tubi, but you’ll need to install their apps on your TV first.