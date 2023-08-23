Google TV adds 25 free TV channels and NFL Sunday Ticket integration

Whether you are gearing up for football season or just looking for more free content to watch on your TV, Google TV has you covered this fall. On Wednesday, Google announced in a blog post that 25 new live TV channels are now available through Google TV on the Live tab. These built-in channels are accessible to anyone with a TV running Google TV.

Weirdly, Google didn’t actually specify which new channels were added to the lineup, but there are now 104 live channels to choose from. You’ll find a complete list on this support page, which includes channels like Court TV, Dateline 24/7, Deal or No Deal, Family Feud, Hallmark Movies & More, Hell’s Kitchen, World Poker Tour, and several local NBC News stations.

If you’re wondering how to spend all of that money you saved watching Google TV’s free, ad-supported channels, Google would like you to consider signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket. The premium sports package is available exclusively through YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, featuring out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL games. Once the season starts, NFL Sunday Ticket will be fully integrated into Google TV.

When the 2023 NFL season kicks off in earnest on Sunday, September 10, you’ll be able to find all of the out-of-market games, top highlights, and recommendations for the best matchups from your Google TV home screen. And if you subscribe to YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket, you can find all of the games in the channel guide on your Live tab.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Google wants its smart TV platform to be the hub through which its users access all of their shows, movies, and live content. Putting live NFL games front and center on the home screen might be the company’s best attempt yet. Just remember that NFL Sunday Ticket costs $449 for the season now that the presale is over.