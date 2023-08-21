Good Burger 2 is happening, and there’s a trailer to prove it

I’ll admit that when Kenan Thompson confirmed that he and Kel Mitchell were teaming up for a sequel to the 1997 cult classic comedy Good Burger, I had my doubts. After all, the two weren’t even 20 when the original movie hit theaters. Do we really need a sequel? Is anyone asking for a sequel? Regardless, we are indeed getting a sequel. As proof, Paramount+ dropped the first trailer on Monday. No, you’re not hallucinating — Good Burger 2 is really happening.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

According to Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios’ synopsis, Good Burger 2 will follow Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) “as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.”

In addition to Thompson and Mitchell, several original Good Burger cast members will reprise their roles, including Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne. The cast will also feature Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Anabel Graetz.

Good Burger originated as a sketch on the Nickelodeon show All That. Despite terrible reviews, the movie managed to make a profit and went on to achieve cult status after leaving theaters. In 1998, Nickelodeon published a book called Good Burger 2 Go, which served as a sequel to the movie and involved Ed going to Paris to give a customer their forgotten change.

Thompson and Mitchell previously reunited for a Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2015. Ever since then, they have each made it clear that they would be willing to bring Good Burger back to life, and now they finally have.