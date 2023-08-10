Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 3 is happening, but the DCU needs a clean break

In an interview with Flaunt Magazine, Gal Gadot revealed that we might not have seen the last of her Wonder Woman. Gadot says she recently spoke to James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DC Studios, about reprising the role in the future and came away confident that she would be back as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran [co-chairperson and CEO of DC alongside Gunn] and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’” Gadot told Flaunt. “So time will tell.”

Shortly after the interview was published, Variety reported that no such assurances were made, there are no plans to make any Wonder Woman projects other than the previously announced Paradise Lost series, and that Wonder Woman 3 is not in development.

Lost yet? Well, it gets even more confusing if you take this leak from prolific and reliable tipster CanWeGetSomeToast on Twitter at face value:

In regards to Gal Gadot continuing as #WonderWoman: Pre-strikes, #WonderWoman3 was supposed to shoot this summer with a script by Patty Jenkins that Gal really liked. Jenkins was obviously returning to direct, but James Gunn scrapped her script entirely because he thought her… pic.twitter.com/hdGWq5auKu — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) August 2, 2023

For the sake of this article, let’s assume Wonder Woman 3 is at least under consideration.

Back in January, Gunn revealed that the first chapter of his rebooted DC Universe will be titled “Gods and Monsters,” consisting of ten shows and movies. Up first is Creature Commandos — an animated series for HBO Max set to premiere in 2024. But the DCU really kicks off in 2025 with the movie Superman: Legacy, which Gunn is writing and directing.

While Gunn isn’t ready to scrap the DCEU altogether, he also made it clear that he and Safran want to build a new cinematic universe. We already know that Superman: Legacy will introduce a new Superman (David Corenswet) and a new Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).

We also know that the DCU’s first Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, will pass the cape to a new Batman and won’t have anything to do with Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

It’s a fresh start for the DCU… with a few notable exceptions. Gunn has already confirmed that Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle is “the first DCU character.” He’s also talked about bringing back Jason Momoa in some capacity, potentially for another Aquaman movie or as a new character altogether. And now it looks like Gadot’s Wonder Woman might join the DCU eventually.

2017’s Wonder Woman is still the highest-rated DCEU movie ever. I understand the impulse to give Gadot another shot, especially after Wonder Woman 1984 fell on its face, but I am worried that trying to integrate the failed experiment that was the DCEU into the DCU will weigh it down. Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery have the rare opportunity to unburden themselves from a string of mistakes and start from scratch. They should take it.

If they need a push, they can look across the lot at Gunn’s old stomping ground. Marvel Studios is having a hell of a time connecting the dots, introducing new characters, and telling interesting stories without the MCU crashing down around them.

As much as fans would love to see some of the DCEU’s breakout stars in the new DCU, I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie. If Gunn wants to use some multiverse shenanigans to bring the Snyderverse heroes into the DCU for cameo appearances, Spider-Man: No Way Home showed us that there’s a way to make that work. But if the DCU is going to have any chance of following in the MCU’s footsteps, it needs to forge its own path from the jump.